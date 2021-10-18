Is Testifying in Your Own Defense a Good Idea? Federal Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms Explains it, in New Resource

Dallas, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those accused of a crime in Texas, the idea of testifying in one’s own criminal trial can be as appealing as it is mortifying. While many people are afraid to incriminate themselves and choose to exercise their constitutional right not to testify, others feel that it is their only chance to share their side of the story, and that doing so will help the jury see that they are not guilty.



Furthermore, the prosecution may be able to present past criminal convictions, which can prejudice the defense. In other words, the jury may be swayed by the existence of past criminal offenses rather than assessing the evidence presented without bias.



In a new educational resource, Dallas federal defense attorney John Helms explains what the accused needs to know in making a decision about whether they should testify in their own trial or not.



As a former federal criminal prosecutor who never lost an appeal or trial in his time serving the Northern District of Texas, Mr. Helms is uniquely positioned to understand the prosecution’s strategy, and therefore to craft the perfect defense for it.



“If you have one or more criminal convictions and you are facing a federal criminal trial, whether to testify can be a very difficult, but very important, decision. The outcome of your case may depend on it.”

The resource explains:

When it’s a good idea to testify in your own trial and when it should be avoided

Federal Rules of Evidence Rule 609

Filing motions in limine



About Dallas Criminal Defense Attorney John Helms

John Helms is a former federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas who never lost a trial or appeal. He is uniquely qualified to evaluate both sides of a criminal case and provide his clients with the most effective defense strategy. John has practiced as a criminal defense attorney for over thirty years.



He has been the recipient of numerous awards as a result of the time, effort, and creativity he puts into every case. These awards include Thomas Reuters’ Super Lawyer and D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas. Mr. Helms has represented some of the country’s largest corporations, including Microsoft, Bank of America, and Phillip Morris.



