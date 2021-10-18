LFB Plasma Acquires ImmunoTek Bio Center in Fort Pierce, FL, Marking Its Second US Location

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- www.LFBplasma.com announced today the acquisition of another ImmunoTek Bio Center location, its second in the state, located at 2710 South U.S. Highway, Fort Pierce, FL, 34982. LFB Plasma is part of the LFB Group, a global bio-pharmaceutical company that develops and provides plasma-derived and recombinant products through its innovative technologies to patients with chronic and serious diseases. The acquisition of the Fort Pierce center is the second LFB Plasma collection site in Florida and continues LFB's establishment of a reliable and consistent supply of U.S.-sourced plasma.

Jose Antonio Moreno Toscano, LFB USA's CEO, said today, "We are excited about our expansion into South Florida, and we look forward to a successful transition of the ImmunoTek center in Fort Pierce. We are thankful for the staff who have participated in the build-up of this center; all 23 employees will be transferred over to LFB and will benefit from being part of our global bio-pharmaceutical company. Our extended plans include continued acquisition of plasma donation centers along the East Coast, including centers in South Carolina and North Carolina. We are particularly happy to be part of community growth and development and hope to make a long-term and sustainable economic impact at the local level. Ultimately, each donation of plasma has the potential to provide a lifesaving treatment to those in need and we are forever grateful for each donation."

ImmunoTek Bio Centers was responsible for constructing and operating the Fort Pierce center since it opened in 2017. "We are pleased to reach this significant milestone in our cooperative partnership with LFB and are looking forward to a strong business alliance that increases access to life-saving plasma," said Jerome Parnell III, CEO & President of ImmunoTek.

About LFB Group

LFB is a bio-pharmaceutical group that develops, manufactures, and markets plasma-derived medicinal products and recombinant proteins for the treatment of patients with serious and often rare diseases. Created in France in 1994, LFB is today one of the leading European companies providing plasma-derived and recombinant medicinal products to health care professionals. Its mission is to offer patients new treatment options for unmet needs in three major therapeutic areas: immunology, haemostasis and intensive care. LFB Group's current market portfolio includes 15 bio medicinal products sold in about 30 countries. Today, the LFB Group includes LFB USA, rEVO Bilologics and now LFB Plasma.

LFB plasma donors are compensated for each donation, and they make and receive basic health monitoring as part of that experience.

About ImmunoTek

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the United States and is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for bio-pharmaceutical companies. ImmunoTek and its predecessor company have built and operated more than 150 FDA-licensed and EU-certified plasma collection centers, with nearly 60 additional centers currently in progress. For more information - www.immunotek.com.

LFB USA's CEO Jose Antonio Moreno Toscano is available for interviews.

Corporate USA Headquarters :

LFB American Plasma, LLC

2200 NW corporate Blvd.

Suite 210

Boca Raton, FL 33431

www.LFBplasma.com

Please contact:

Kim Morgan

Fahrenheit Agency

kim@fahrenheitagency.net

954-261-2149

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment