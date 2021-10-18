Pay.How to Release Ticketing Platform in Coming Weeks

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Homeowners Association d.b.a. BW Management announces Pay.How will be releasing its ticketing platform in the coming weeks, possibly days. Tickets to more than 80,000 events will be available for purchase by downloading Pay.How from the App Store or Google Play .



Pay.How is a super app licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC). KYN Capital Group recently released its commission-free cryptocurrency exchange.

This story is still developing.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app which converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Visit our website @

https://kyncap.com

https://Pay.how

Follow KYN Capital Group, Inc. on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/kyncap

Follow Pay.How on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/PayHowApp

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.