Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Insight Report 2021: Focus on 15+ Companies and 15+ Pipeline Drugs

This "Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs Chapters
This segment of the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs
Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals
Cobitolimod is part of InDex Pharmaceuticals' DNA-based ImmunoModulatory Sequence (DIMS) platform. It is administered locally in the large intestine, where the substance binds to Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) present inside immune cells as well as on the surface of epithelial cells. The binding triggers the cells to product anti-inflammatory cytokines, agents that play an important role in reducing the inflammation and healing the wounds in the large intestine caused by UC. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III stage of development of Ulcerative colitis.
Prexigebersen: Bio-Path Holdings
Prexigebersen (previously BP 100-1-01) is a neutral-charge, liposomal-delivered antisense cancer drug. It is designed to inhibit protein synthesis of Grb2 (growth factor receptor bound protein 2). Bio-Path is currently evaluating prexigebersen in Phase II program for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Prexigebersen has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and from the European Medicines Agency for AML.
Key Questions Answered
- How many companies are developing Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics drugs?
- How many Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics drugs are developed by each company?
- How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics?
- What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics therapeutics?
- What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?
- What are the clinical studies going on for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and their status?
- What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics: Overview
- Causes
- Mechanism of Action
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Disease Management
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Companies
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Products
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Unmet Needs
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Market Drivers and Barriers
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Analyst Views
Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Secarna Pharmaceuticals
- Aro Biotherapeutics
- NeuBase Therapeutics
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
- Scopus Biopharma
- Dyne Therapeutics
- CAMP4 Therapeutics
- Pulmotect
- GeneTx Biotherapeutics
- Aligos Therapeutics
- WaVe life Sciences
