Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Insight Report 2021: Focus on 15+ Companies and 15+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics - Pipeline Insight, 2021" report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 15+ pipeline drugs in Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline landscape.

It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics.



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Emerging Drugs

Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals

Cobitolimod is part of InDex Pharmaceuticals' DNA-based ImmunoModulatory Sequence (DIMS) platform. It is administered locally in the large intestine, where the substance binds to Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) present inside immune cells as well as on the surface of epithelial cells. The binding triggers the cells to product anti-inflammatory cytokines, agents that play an important role in reducing the inflammation and healing the wounds in the large intestine caused by UC. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III stage of development of Ulcerative colitis.



Prexigebersen: Bio-Path Holdings

Prexigebersen (previously BP 100-1-01) is a neutral-charge, liposomal-delivered antisense cancer drug. It is designed to inhibit protein synthesis of Grb2 (growth factor receptor bound protein 2). Bio-Path is currently evaluating prexigebersen in Phase II program for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Prexigebersen has received orphan drug designation from the FDA and from the European Medicines Agency for AML.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics drugs?

How many Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics: Overview

Causes

Mechanism of Action

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Disease Management

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

Cobitolimod: InDex Pharmaceuticals

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Prexigebersen: Bio-Path Holdings

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early stage products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

ALG-020572: Aligos Therapeutics

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Companies



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Products



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Unmet Needs



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Market Drivers and Barriers



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics- Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Analyst Views



Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Key Companies



Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Secarna Pharmaceuticals

Aro Biotherapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

Scopus Biopharma

Dyne Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics

Pulmotect

GeneTx Biotherapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics

WaVe life Sciences

For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bs3xwe