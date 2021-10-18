Questex’s IECSC Successfully Brought Spa and Wellness Buyers and Sellers Together in Florida

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference (IECSC) welcomed thousands of spa and wellness professionals to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 10-11, 2021. Celebrating its 23rd year as the spa and wellness industry’s leading event in Florida, the first in West Palm Beach, attendees took part in first rate education, and met and purchased products from more than 100 exhibitors.



Spa and wellness professionals from all over the Southeast came to IECSC Florida to discover the latest in facial treatments, skin care, retail products, cosmetics, equipment/furniture, nutrition and health products, microdermabrasion equipment, permanent makeup, massage products, aromatherapy, spa clothing, hair removal, laser equipment, spa décor, and medical spa equipment, via exhibit floor networking, live demonstrations, and ongoing concurrent conference sessions.

Participating exhibiting companies included new and innovative brands, as well as past attending industry leaders such as: Celluma, Circadia, Éminence Organic Skin Care, HydraFacial, IMAGE Skincare, PCA Skin, Procell Therapies, PureWave, Repêchage, Sorella Apothecary, and more and were extremely pleased with the foot traffic and new leads gathered on the show floor after such a trying year.

The IECSC Florida conference program was presented by a lineup of well-known and knowledgeable speakers with valuable content including Esthetics, Business Management, Wellness Elements, Social Media & Marketing, Business Building, Makeup, Medical Spa, and the Advanced Business Seminar. Plus, more than 30 product focused classes were included with exhibit hall admission.

IECSC Florida will return to the Palm Beach County Convention Center October 9-10, 2022. For more information, please visit www.iecscflorida.com.

“We are thrilled to call the Palm Beach Convention Center our new home for IECSC Florida,” said event director Liz Hitchcock. “The facility, service vendors, and ease of access for exhibitors and attendees alike, made our event a great overall experience for the spa community and we cannot wait to come back even stronger in 2022.”

Looking ahead – 2022 IECSC Events

IECSC New York is scheduled for March 13-15, 2022, at the Javits Convention Center, and will co-locate with IBS New York for the 18th year in a row.

IECSC Chicago 2022 will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, April 9-11, and will co-locate with America’s Beauty Show for the 5th year in a row.

IECSC Las Vegas will take place June 25-27, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will co-locate with IBS Las Vegas for the 30th year in a row.

About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and a partnership with America Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit www.iecsc.com.

About Questex

Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

