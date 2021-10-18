Social Impact and Entrepreneur Expert Susan Ferry Price Launches “Better Angels: Women Creating Change” Podcast Featuring Women Entrepreneurs and Leaders with a Social Mission

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social impact and women entrepreneur expert Susan Ferry Price launches “Better Angels: Women Creating Change,” a new podcast where the veteran journalist interviews women who are making a positive change in the world as socially responsible entrepreneurs, advocates and investors.

Though women are expected to control two-thirds of global wealth by 2030 and about 42% of American businesses are owned by women, finding women-owned brands and social enterprises to support is extremely challenging. In addition, women who start their own companies received only 2.3% of venture capital funds in 2020, even less than they did a decade ago.

“Better Angels: Women Creating Change” launches with Leveling the Startup Playing Field, a conversation with pioneering entrepreneur and investor Jamie Schmidt, founder of Schmidt’s Naturals and star of Going Public, a series debuting Oct. 19 that will track five companies on their quest to raise money and give viewers a chance to invest as well.

An editor and writer whose work has appeared in Fortune, Forbes, BusinessWeek, The Atlantic, U.S. News & World Report, Entrepreneur, and Fast Company, among others, Susan Ferry Price has been covering entrepreneurs, social issues, and personal finance for more than 20 years.

“After reporting on women for decades I know that a woman with a purpose is an unstoppable force. As our world faces serious and unprecedented problems, women are starting socially responsible companies and organizations, and working to address urgent issues including climate change, systemic racism and sexism, and economic inequality. I started the “Better Angels” podcast to share their work and provide a resource for finding women-owned brands and social enterprises to support.”

“Better Angels: Women Creating Change” is available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and other podcast platforms, and at susanferryprice.co

