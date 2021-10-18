Redwood Living, Inc. Continues Expansion in Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Living, Inc. is currently under construction with its third Charlotte-area neighborhood of single-story apartment homes.

Redwood Charlotte Ridge Road will feature 102 apartment homes in a mix of four different floor plans ranging in size from 1,294-1,343 square feet. Monthly rent will start at $1,674, and the first residents are expected to start moving in this January.

“The Redwood experience has been well-received in this growing region, so we are thrilled to continue our momentum and offer even more top-notch apartment homes for Charlotte residents,” said David Conwill, CEO of Redwood. “The opening of Redwood Charlotte Ridge Road is an exciting start to 2022, and we look forward to sharing even more announcements about future neighborhoods throughout North Carolina in the near future.”

Regardless of the floor plan, Redwood’s signature design includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a two-car attached garage and ample storage. Quality construction combined with Redwood’s signature single-story design provide built-in peace and quiet. Residents also feel at home with their own dedicated street address.

Additional amenities include:

Spacious, eat-in kitchens with large pantries and extra storage space

Open floor plans

Large closets

Washer and dryer hookups

Full-size appliances

Vaulted ceilings

Upgraded finishes and features

Pet-friendly accommodations

Green-centric neighborhood settings

Bonus space that can be utilized based on lifestyle needs, such as a home office or personal gym

Redwood Charlotte Ridge Road is located at 6110 A Gladiolus Lane, and offers easy access to highway 85 and 485, as well as nearby shopping.

Redwood is currently pre-leasing for the new neighborhood and offering tours for prospective residents at Redwood Lake Wylie or Redwood Concord. As construction progress allows, tours at Redwood Charlotte Ridge Road will commence.

The Ohio-based developer owns and manages 13,000+ apartment homes (with another 3,500 in development) in more than 100 neighborhoods throughout the United States.



About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company already with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Kentucky, but also more under construction in Nebraska and Illinois. The company believes that the growth of the rental population demands the response that Redwood provides. The success of this approach continues to be validated in new markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit www.byredwood.com.

