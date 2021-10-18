Tompkins Robotics tSort Automation Delivers Big Benefits for Kmart Australia

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tompkins Robotics , a global leader in the robotic automation of distribution operations, today announced Kmart Australia, which features more than 300 stores in Australia and New Zealand, selected Tompkins Robotics’ tSort automation solution to optimize its Auckland fulfillment operations. Implemented in less than 5 months, Tompkins Robotics’ tSort System immediately improved the scalability of Kmart’s distributed logistics network, requiring a lower investment and utilizing 60 percent less operational space.



“The initial challenge was finding a cost-effective solution that improved safety and increased output in our facility to support our growing store network and volume,” said Justin Boyd, Kmart Head of Assets, DC Design and Automation. “Tompkins Robotics’ tSort system offered an optimally aligned solution that we were able to deploy rapidly to sustain our evolving distribution network.”



The award-winning AMR solution, tSort, provides a wealth of benefits for retail replenishment, including:

Rapid deployment: This allows for faster installation between peak seasons for minimal disruption to Kmart’s operations

This allows for faster installation between peak seasons for minimal disruption to Kmart’s operations Low capital investment: The tSort solutions cost approximately half the cost of large tilt tray or crossbelt sorters and additional robots

The tSort solutions cost approximately half the cost of large tilt tray or crossbelt sorters and additional robots Scalable & portable: All elements and robots can be easily added, removed or relocated at any time to meet changing demands

All elements and robots can be easily added, removed or relocated at any time to meet changing demands Wide range of capabilities & applications: Kmart has a wide range of products and varying packaging. tSort processes a wide variety of products and packages in many different environments and applications

“The Tompkins Robotics and Kmart teams came together to apply this exciting technology for a set of requirements and challenges that would have been difficult to meet with traditional automated solutions,” said Thompson Brockmann, VP Operations, Tompkins Robotics. “Implementing tSort to redefine item and case sortation provided Kmart with a 100 percent modular, scalable, configurable and portable robotic solution to process goods to orders.”

Tompkins Robotics’ tSort solution was installed, tested and commissioned utilizing mostly remote resources while in the midst of the pandemic, and has successfully supported the operation since its go-live in May 2021. Supporting the reduction in manual handling activities on site, the solution increased production to meet Kmart’s store growth and volume and improved inventory accuracy.

About Kmart

Kmart opened Australia’s first discount department store in Burwood, Victoria in 1969. It was the beginning of a proud Aussie icon that has revolutionized the way Australians and New Zealanders shop. Today, Kmart has more than 240 stores across Australia and New Zealand and is recognized as one of the most profitable discount department stores in Australia. Kmart employs approximately 30,000 team members who mainly work in its retail stores. Kmart’s vision is to provide families with everyday products at the lowest prices.

About Tompkins Robotics

