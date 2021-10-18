NOWPayments to Add LEASH and Burn SHIB

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWPayments, a crypto payment gateway , is happy to announce the long awaited support of SHIB and its burn. 3% of the profit NOWPayments gets from all SHIB transactions will be burnt. The burn will occur at the end of November.

LEASH is to be onboarded by the end of October.

NOWPayments & SHIB and LEASH

With NOWPayments underway to add LEASH, and with SHIB already available, people all over the world can start using the tokens:

Accept SHIB and LEASH (once available) as payment via API, invoices and e-commerce plugins, such as WooCommerce and more. Accept SHIB and LEASH (once available) as donations via buttons, widgets and branded donation links. Conduct payouts with SHIB and LEASH (once available) to issue salaries in crypto, using the mass payments feature.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a non-custodial crypto payment gateway that lets you accept crypto payments in 100+ cryptocurrencies, with auto coin conversion available. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

The platform also supports fiat conversion and offers crypto donation tools and a solution for a crypto-powered payroll.

NOWPayments provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2 and others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all your payments will be instantly transferred to your own wallet that only you can have access to.

Contact us at partners@nowpayments.io

Related Images











Image 1: Shiba Inu token





SHIB payments | SHIB BURN









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment