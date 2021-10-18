TripleBlind Lands $24 Million in Series A Funding Led by General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic, in an Oversubscribed Round

Enables Enterprises to Unlock and Commercialize enormous amount of Unused Data*

Mayo Clinic Joins Round as Strategic Investor, Expands Equity Position

Accenture and Mayo Add Board Observers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleBlind , the private data sharing company that offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced data privacy solution, announced today it has received $24 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding led by General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic. This round follows TripleBlind’s pre-seed raise of $8.2 million announced in March 2021.

TripleBlind’s solution enables entities to share and collaborate with data anywhere in the world. without the need to share raw data, thus preserving privacy and security while meeting regulatory standards, (including with data while enforcing the data privacy and data residency regulations now in place in more than 100 countries, including HIPAA and GDPR, as well as similar regulations in four U.S. states, such as and California’s CCPA).

“When we launched last November, the primary interest in TripleBlind’s solution was among healthcare organizations, to more effectively share data while enforcing HIPAA and GDPR,” said Riddhiman Das, TripleBlind’s Co-founder and CEO. “Today, interest has grown exponentially and now includes leaders in financial services, media and telecommunications, energy and many other industries where sharing data assets is critical to sustained, long-term growth. The strong interest from our current and new investors highlights the growing market need for data privacy solutions that are both effective and efficient.”

“TripleBlind is an incredible platform for empowering companies to collaborate on data while preserving privacy, data rights and intellectual property. Particularly important today in the healthcare industry, as the lack of data mobility results in fragmented and non-optimal care,” said Quentin Clark, Managing Director, General Catalyst. “At General Catalyst we believe that TripleBlind's platform for enabling teams to work together with the most private and sensitive data is a necessary part of how companies will be able have agility while respecting the privacy of their customers, and the intellectual property of their partners. We are thrilled to work with the TripleBlind team as they work to achieve their mission."

“Bringing together AI algorithms and data in ways that preserve privacy and intellectual property is one of the keys to delivering the next generation of digital medicine,” says John Halamka, M.D., President of Mayo Clinic Platform, who joins the TripleBlind Board as an observer. “These novel privacy-protected solutions promise to usher a new era of collaboration.”

In addition to General Catalyst and Mayo Clinic, Series A round participants include AVG Basecamp Fund, Accenture Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Dolby Family Ventures, Flyover Capital, KCRise Fund, NextGen Venture Partners, and Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health.

About TripleBlind

TripleBlind offers proprietary cryptographically-enforced privacy for data and algorithms, allowing institutions to collaborate around the most private and sensitive data without it ever being decrypted or leaving their firewall. TripleBlind Keeps data private and in place while allowing authorized operations on any type of data, any algorithm, computable by third parties in real-time. TripleBlind does not host or access the data. TripleBlind Two min Overview Video

The TripleBlind Private Data Sharing Solution unlocks the estimated 43ZB of data stored by enterprises today that are inaccessible and not commercialized due to privacy concerns, operational complexity and regulations. The company’s patented breakthroughs in advanced mathematics enable organizations to secure larger and more diverse data sets for innovating enhanced algorithms for medical diagnoses and improved anti-fraud initiatives in financial services. It is the only technology that enables enterprises to rapidly commercialize data while maintaining compute performance; enabling analysis of all data types, such as PII, PHI, genomic data, images, and confidential financial records; and enforcing complying all international and regional data privacy standards, including HIPAA, GDPR, PDPR, and CCPA.

TripleBlind technology significantly differs from existing solutions and is not based on homomorphic encryption, secure enclaves, tokenization/masking/hashing and differential privacy, synthetic data, federated learning and blockchain. Refer to competing solutions section on our website. For an overview, a live demo, or a one-hour hands-on workshop, contact@tripleblind.ai .

About General Catalyst



General Catalyst is a venture capital firm that invests in powerful, positive change that endures — for our entrepreneurs, our investors, our people, and society. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. With offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York City, London, and Boston, the firm has helped support the growth of businesses such as: Airbnb, Deliveroo, Guild, Gusto, Hubspot, Illumio, Lemonade, Livongo, Oscar, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, and Warby Parker. For more: www.generalcatalyst.com.

Contact

