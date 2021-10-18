SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021
Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021
I-Purchases effected during the period:
|1
Trading days
|2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)
|3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)
|4
Amounts
(in €)
|5
Purpose of redemption
|6
Market
|
04/10/2021
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
05/10/2021
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06/10/2021
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07/10/2021
|
NONE
|
-
|
-
|
-.
|
-
|
08/10/2021
|
692 000
|
90.3179
|
62 500 000.00
|
Cancellation
|
OTC
|Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
|
692 000
|
90.3179
|
62 500 000.00
|
-
|
-
(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded.
Attachment