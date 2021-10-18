Wildcard: Announcing Pre-Sale Tickets to Earn Ahead of Public Release on the New GameFi Platform From TacoCat

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TacoCat Company, Inc. (TCT) a utility token bringing crypto mainstream, announces the highly anticipated pre-launch event for WILDCARD tickets , beginning October 26, 2021. Investors of all experience levels can now gain a competitive advantage in this NFT online video game, by earning digital collectibles before public release in this exclusive limited-supply pre-launch.

PLAY. COLLECT. MINT. EARN.

WILDCARD: THE PLAY TO EARN GAME is an 80s themed, card-collectible online crypto video game where winning also means earning. Built on blockchain technology, there is strategizing and fun to be had while earning WildCash, the native currency of the game, as part of a new ecosystem created by TacoCat for crypto investors who are looking for entry into blockchain gaming.

Players are transported back in time to a mall in the late 80s, where a powerful beam of green energy from the celestials has rained down and caused a strange fusioning of creatures and everyday objects, known as Nemots. Drawn into battle against one another by two energy-based gem stones that have materialized since the incident, each minted NFT Nemot (creature card) reacts to their opponent's moves with "wildcards" that combine unique mechanics created by the player.

Wildcard is an online crypto game of risk and reward, with interesting choices, tense moments and unexpected outcomes; something that is still missing across crypto gaming.

"Wildcard is taking gaming back to its retro roots, but this time beating your opponent earns you more than just bragging rights — it earns you cryptocurrency. Now imagine being able to earn before everyone else and owning the most limited edition, resellable Nemot NFTs that will ever exist." - Jasper Van Ravenzwaaij, COO.

Players earn a certain amount of WildCash per day that can be used for various tasks like minting NFTs, repairing, renting, selling or swapping NFT Nemots for real money through the game's wallet integration. Additionally, players receive orbs and other in-game items that can be sold in the marketplace or used to mint unique digital collectibles - NFT Nemots - for additional value.

Crypto gaming as a play-to-earn model is the latest trend in the gaming industry. It promotes community building and provides financial benefits to those players who add value through their contributions to the game world. Players would have true ownership of their NFT Nemot creature cards, which allow users to have a stake in the virtual assets of the game.

THE TICKET PRE-SALE EVENT

This is an exclusive, limited-supply pre-launch of Wildcard tickets on October 26, 2021; which are available for investors and gamers as an easy way to get into GAMEFI, NFTs or crypto gaming, ahead of the public release date set for Q1-2022.

Investors can now gain a competitive advantage and earn even earlier. There are 4 ticket tiers, each with a treasure chest of goodies inside, including super rare game-item NFTs. Four weeks of early access to the game goes to Platinum ticket holders, followed in descending order from Gold, to Silver, to Bronze; with each tier allowed access closer and closer to the public release.

Members who hold more than 1 billion TCT as part of the "Billionaires Club" will be granted access even earlier than the platinum tier and receive an exclusive NFT.

For more details about WILDCARD: THE PLAY TO EARN GAME and the pre-sale event go to www.wildcardgame.io/early-access-tickets-info

THE TACOCAT COMMUNITY

TacoCat is a friendly, accessible face for cryptocurrency, and aims to become the first crypto-backed lifestyle brand by establishing a self-contained ecosystem that would introduce a growing community to promising crypto projects. Powering this mission is the TacoCat Token (TCT) which is on the Binance Smart Chain, and is currently listed on Pancake Swap, Feg ex, Bitmart, LBank and Hotbit / LAtoken.

TacoCat is presenting an opportunity to invest in a community that has been re-invented by a team committed to successfully realizing the original intention of the TacoCat Token (TCT) while simultaneously providing an accessible cryptocurrency experience for the mainstream audiences.

The TacoCat community and Wildcard team is also proud to announce a new partnership with leading payment solution provider Simplex (a Nuvei Company).

"I was so impressed with TacoCat's vision of bringing 'Crypto to the Mainstream' that I am honoured to join the advisory board and help set up a fiat to crypto onramp. This will make investing in TacoCat a very simple process that can be done by simply using a credit or debit card. I look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration with the TacoCat team and I'm happy to be a part of their success story." Ari Last, Vice President of Business Development.

