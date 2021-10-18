Athena Real Estate Continues Its Expansion In Niche Property Types

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athena Real Estate is pleased to announce the acquisition of Century Oaks Retirement Community , a 71-site, age-restricted 55+, manufactured home community, located at 1718 Pass Road, Biloxi, MS 39531. The property, acquired through an Athena affiliate, will operate under the Applebrook Homes umbrella.



Century Oaks is a high-quality, well-located manufactured home retirement community along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This private, gated community features all double-wide homes and is age-restricted to 55+ adults who enjoy an active, independent living lifestyle.



Richard J. O'Brien, President & CEO of Athena Real Estate, said, "We are thrilled to acquire a beautiful property such as Century Oaks, which is in a strong location and expands our manufactured home community portfolio into a new state. We remain interested in acquiring high-quality manufactured home communities, RV parks & resorts, and self-storage facilities throughout the United States, especially in the Southeast within desirable population growth markets.”



About Athena Real Estate, LLC

Athena Real Estate, LLC is a private real estate investment firm focused on specialty collateral types, including self-storage facilities, manufactured home communities, and RV parks & resorts. Athena Real Estate and its affiliates currently operate 26 properties across these 3 sectors. Athena generally acquires properties nationwide with an emphasis on the Southeast. It has an active pipeline of acquisitions and continues to seek opportunities to grow.



Athena Real Estate is located at 98 Mill Plain Road, Suite 3C, Danbury, CT 06811 www.athenarealestate.com .



Media Contact:

Jeanne Dotson

Marketing Director & VP

(203) 942-2745 ext. 112

jdotson@athenarealestate.com



Acquisitions & Equity Investors:

Richard O'Brien

President & CEO

(203) 942-2745 ext. 110

robrien@athenarealestate.com



