History + Mystery = Crime Capsule on Evergreen Podcasts

CLEVELAND, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crime writing comes to life. There's a road back into time where you can learn about some of the most mysterious, strange and shivering crimes of the past. It's called Crime Capsule, and host Benjamin Morris' in-depth interviews with noted crime authors are now part of Evergreen Podcasts' true crime lineup.

DNA testing. The Dixie Mafia. New episodes every week delve into notable cases from coast to coast, as Morris speaks to bestselling authors at Arcadia Publishing, who have written the hottest books on the most chilling stories of our country's past.

A native Mississippian who now calls New Orleans home, Morris earned an MFA (MSc) at the University of Edinburgh and a Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge and is an Arcadia Publishing author himself.

"Crime writing, whether historical or contemporary, grips our imagination in ways that other genres can only envy," he says. Of the partnership between Evergreen and Arcadia, he adds, "It's a privilege to sit down with so many talented authors who have spent years immersed in their material. The stories they share don't just thrill us, they illuminate areas of American history that might otherwise remain hidden."

Crime Capsule joins a curated menu of para-truth, mystery-driven and psychological crime podcasts available through Evergreen.

"A skilled writer and researcher, Benjamin Morris is a respected voice on the literary scene, and the way he recounts thrilling and chilling crimes from history hooked us—and we know it will appeal to our listeners, who depend on Evergreen Podcasts for expertly crafted content," says Gerardo Orlando, VP of Network Development.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen's goal is to bring entertaining, thought-provoking content to people, wherever they are. We produce podcasts for life that capture the everyday color and diversity of modern makers. Our channels are packed with backstories and insights that deliver different perspectives from entrepreneurs, musicians, artists, athletes and more. Aside from original podcasts, Evergreen's capabilities extend to branded and partner podcasts.



Learn more about Evergreen Podcasts and check out our complete lineup of shows. Our storytelling podcasts have something for everyone.

