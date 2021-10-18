NH Lottery and DraftKings Expand Retail Sports Betting in NH with New Dover Sportsbook

BOSTON and CONCORD, N.H., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Hampshire Lottery, DraftKings Inc.(Nasdaq: DKNG) and Filotimo Casino & Restaurant are teaming up again to expand retail sports betting in New Hampshire. Manchester-based Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, which houses DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo, today opened a sister retail sports betting establishment in Dover under the same name located at 887 Central Avenue in Rollinsford. The Filotimo property is shared between the city of Dover and the town of Rollinsford, with the building located in Rollinsford. DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover marks New Hampshire’s third retail sportsbook; DraftKings Sportsbook at The Brook in Seabrook opened in August 2020 and DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Manchester opened in September 2020.



“Sports betting has been a success in New Hampshire since launching nearly two years ago and we are pleased to continue working with DraftKings and Filotimo Casino & Restaurant to expand sports betting opportunities for our players,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “The new DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover will further cement New Hampshire as the premier sports betting destination in the northeast, and we know this location will continue to make a major positive impact on our ongoing efforts to maximize revenue for our schools here in New Hampshire.”

The DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover boasts multiple sports betting kiosks, 11 televisions within the sportsbook, and access to premium food and beverage, complete with a sports bar atmosphere customers love. In addition, the property offers charitable gaming, including games of chance and bingo, a bowling alley, and an arcade. Before expanding to sports betting, the owner of Filotimo Casino & Restaurant was best known for operating Manchester’s South Side Tavern, now the site of Manchester’s sportsbook. The new sportsbook is open weekends during football season from 10 AM to one half-hour following the conclusion of the last game, and weekdays from 11:30 AM to one half-hour following the conclusion of the last football game.

“Our latest collaborative effort with the New Hampshire Lottery and our friends at Filotimo Casino & Restaurant will provide customers with a premier skin-in-the-game viewership experience in the live free or die state,” said Michael Kibort, Senior Director of Retail Sportsbook, DraftKings. “As legalized sports betting continues to gain steam both in New Hampshire and across the country, DraftKings is proud to be a brand consumers know and trust, and we remain excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we expand digital sports entertainment in New Hampshire.”



“We are thrilled to be able to work with the New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings to open DraftKings Sportsbook at Filotimo in Dover, which features a fun, entertaining and engaging sports betting experience,” said Dick Anagnost, Owner of Filotimo Casino & Restaurant. “This is an exciting next step and a natural evolution for the Filotimo Casino & Restaurant, and we look forward to establishing this new location in Dover as a destination for sports fans in southern New Hampshire and throughout the region.”

DraftKings, the exclusive sports betting provider of the New Hampshire Lottery, launched mobile sports betting in the state on December 30, 2019, and since that time, New Hampshire bettors have placed more than 16 million wagers, totaling nearly $660 million, between mobile and retail sports betting.

In addition to placing bets at New Hampshire’s three retail sportsbooks, sports fans can place bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is available via iOS and Android or online at Sportsbook.DraftKings.com. Additionally, DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program. Responsible gaming is a key pillar of the S.E.R.V.E.S. program, and DraftKings’ responsible gaming focus is to protect consumers through groundbreaking technology, employee training, and resources for customers, and through the support of evidence-based research.

For more information and to download the app, visit: https://nhlottery.com/Sports/Mobile-Internet-Sports-Betting.

About New Hampshire Lottery

Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.3 billion and counting to education in New Hampshire. For the past 57 years, the New Hampshire Lottery has recorded more than $8 billion in lottery sales and other earnings, with over $5.4 billion paid in prizes and other cost of sales.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission, located at 14 Integra Drive in Concord, currently manages all lottery operations in the state, including scratch games, New Hampshire Powerball®, New Hampshire Mega Millions®, Tri-State Megabucks℠, Tri-State Pick3®/Pick4® Daily Numbers games, Gimme 5, Fast Play games, Lucky For Life®, KENO 603℠, and iLottery. The New Hampshire Lottery also regulates charitable gaming, including Bingo, Lucky 7, and Games of Chance, along with simulcast racing, fantasy sports, and sports wagering.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, MLB and NHL an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of the UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, LLC (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

