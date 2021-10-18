Proactive news headlines including Dalrada Corporation, Levitee Labs, Playgon Games, Canntab Therapeutics and EverGen Infrastructure

New York , Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Progressive Planet advances PozGlas SCM commercialization efforts with strong formula test results click here
- Aurion Resources reports that B2Gold is set to lift its stake in Finland JV to 70% click here
- Levitee Labs announces partnership with Adracare to provide psychedelic digital care for addiction and mental health treatment click here
- Dalrada Corporation appoints former US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to its Clean Energy Advisory Board click here
- Empower Clinics opens its NEXT ‘The Medi-Collective’ clinic in Ontario click here
- Bam Bam says it will perform additional drilling for DeSoto copper oxide target at Majuba Hill click here
- Global Energy Metals kicks off initial drilling at its Lovelock project in Nevada click here
- Playboy acquires Dream as it accelerates plans to rival OnlyFans for creator-led content click here
- Audacious makes its official debut at 2021 MJBizCon in Las Vegas click here
- Playgon Games says player betting turnover has surpassed $24.2M during the first half of October click here
- Vuzix in partnership to provide voice recognition language support for its M-Series Smart Glasses click here
- PowerTap Hydrogen says Pinakin Patel, CEO of it’s 49%-owned Advanced Electrolyzer Systems business, appointed to the company's Advisory Board click here
- Western Magnesium completes commissioning of continuous pilot reactor; commercial pilot plant construction progressing well click here
- Aurelius CEO says drill results ‘exceed expectation’ as it intersects high-grade gold at Aureus East Mine in Nova Scotia click here
- Canntab Therapeutics reaches agreement with 36Eight Technologies to provide effective medical solutions for patients click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics announces expansion of LANCER Phase II/III trial to three new countries click here
- Star Royalties announces formation of subsidiary Green Star Royalties, a carbon negative gold royalty platform click here
- Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming online content now live at Holland Casino in the Netherlands click here
- EverGen Infrastructure says British Columbia Utilities Commission approves RNG offtake agreement for its Net Zero Waste Abbotsford facility click here
- O3 Mining says Marban open pits at Val-d'Or indicate resource expansion potential click here
- The Valens Company to enter Quebec market in 2022 click here
- Versus Systems reaches 10 million fans since July 1, approaching one-million-a-week in October click here
- i-80 Gold closes its acquisition of the Ruby Hill mine in Nevada click here
- BTU Metals poised for at least 2,200 meters of drilling at its Dixie Halo project in Red Lake click here
- Great Panther releases update for Urucum Central South pit at the Tucano project click here
- Kodiak Copper hails more "impressive" drill results from the Gate Zone at MPD project; starts work at Dillard target click here
- OTC Markets Group announces third quarter 2021 performance and quarterly rebalancing of the OTCQX and OTCQB indexes click here
- Group Eleven Resources welcomes better-than-expected drill result at Denison prospect at PG West project in Ireland click here
- Trust Stamp says patent filed for privacy-first, cross-platform identity authentication for NFT and other digital assets click here
- Great Panther releases update for Urucum Central South pit at the Tucano click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com