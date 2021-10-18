Inflatable Party Magic Updates Website with New Range of Party Rental Equipment for Dallas - Ft. Worth Area

Dallas, TX , Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic is pleased to share that they have updated their website with more party rental equipment. The website offers enhanced services for customers who want to book bounce house rentals online. The company has been offering top-notch inflatables for two decades now. They are now the leading party rental and event rental specialists in the Dallas - Ft. Worth area who constantly upgrade their products and services to make it the most fun and enjoyable experience for customers and their guests. All their equipment can be rented for up to 8 hours for one low price. They are equipped to cater from the smallest backyard birthday party to the largest community event with hundreds of adults, teens, and children getting to play on their favorite slides and games.



Inflatable Party Magic

The water slide rentals need a special mention here. Texas can get really hot and what better way to beat the heat than to take a ride on wet & wild water slide rentals by Inflatable Party Magic. Customers can now choose from the widest variety of styles and sizes starting from 12ft to 24ft. This means that even toddlers get to enjoy a ride on a water slide with the help of their parents. The highest slides offer an adventurous experience for teens and adults. Customers can now check the website for combination bounce houses with water slide rentals.

Bounce house rentals with slide combos are made to give the guests an amazing time. These combos come with activities such as basketball goals, climbing walls, and popup obstacles. There are toddler bounce houses as well as rentals for bigger kids. The interactive game rentals too are perfect for bigger events such as corporate parties and community events. There are so many games to choose from such as Leaps & Bounds, Wrecking Ball, Obstacles, Hungry Hippo Chow Down, and many more. Extreme attractions such as Euro Bungee Trampoline, 4 Station Rock Climbing Wall, VR Roller Coaster, Mini Golf Rental, Mechanical Bull and Bumper Cars are also available for teens and adventure seekers.

Bounce house rentals, water slide rentals, and various other party rentals are now available for online booking. It is much easier to book online these days as it is pretty much a three-step process. The first step is to browse and add a favorite rental to the cart. The second step is to choose a date, enter the start and end times. The final step is to fill an online form with delivery details and make a payment. Customers who need assistance choosing a rental or want to know more about the process are always welcome to call the office during working hours. The team here will be very happy to assist with any queries.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Inflatable Party Magic LLC was started 18 years ago by two mothers who wanted to create a safe, fun, and exciting birthday parties for children. They are a fully operating family-owned company with the widest bounce house rentals, water slide rentals, and party rental equipment. They currently serve customers in all major towns and cities of Johnson County, Ellis County, Hood County, and Tarrant County Texas.

