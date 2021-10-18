ADM Tronics Receives First Place in the Category of Electronics at the 2021 Go Global Awards

Northvale, NJ, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB - ADMT) was announced as First Place winner in the category of Electronics at the International Trade Council's Annual Go Global Awards Ceremony October 14, 2021.



This year’s awards were presented by the Go Global Judging Panel consisting of dignitaries from eleven countries around the world including the United States.

ADMT provides contract design, engineering, regulatory and manufacturing services for precision electronics with a particular expertise in electronic medical devices for therapeutics and diagnostics at its FDA-Registered medical device facility in Northvale, New Jersey USA.

Receiving the award, Andre DiMino, President of ADMT, stated, “Thanks to the judges for the honor of selecting our company for the first-place award for electronics. We are dedicated to developing and manufacturing our own proprietary medical devices and our customers’ electronic technologies, especially electronic medical devices. Our team of dedicated employees strive to do our best to produce quality electronic technologies for all our customers and appreciate being recognized with this important award.”

“Winning an Award is no small feat. We received a total of 6,416 entries, coming from organizations in 178 countries. The breadth of award nominations was truly amazing,” said Kristal Parcon, head of the Awards Committee. “We are humbled by organizations such as ADM Tronics who, in the face of a global pandemic, have displayed leadership, resilience and innovation, while embracing change and supporting their employees and communities in a way never seen before.”

About the Awards

Originally launched in 1989, The International Trade Council’s Go Global Awards celebrate organizations that drive the global economy through their innovations, technologies, and strategies.

The Go Global Awards follow a rigorous three-tiered review and selection process. Candidates begin the application process with a pre-screening and ranking phase. Only the top 20% of nominations across all categories are then cross reviewed to ensure consistency. Finalists are then selected and move to the live judging event, where they make live presentations before independent members of the Go Global Awards Committee. The Awards Committee then cross reviews the finalist presentations and final decisions are announced at the Go Global Awards Day.

The Awards bring together hundreds of senior executives from some of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, exporters, technology firms, international service providers, venture capital firms and financial institutions.

While the Go Global Awards offer the opportunity to be recognized and honored by their peers it also goes beyond winning trophies and citations. The program aims to build a community of senior executives from across the globe to support one another, share ideas, create partnerships, and build on their existing knowledge and connections.

For more information about the Go Global Awards, please visit www.goglobalawards.org

For more information about the International Trade Council, please visit www.tradecouncil.org

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Proprietary Medical Devices; Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. The Company’s headquarters, laboratories, FDA-Registered medical device and manufacturing operations are in Northvale, NJ. ADMT’s multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as rapid 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies.

ADMT welcomes inquiries for its electronics and medical device services at www.admtronics.com.

To receive email updates from ADMT, fill in the form at the bottom of the page at this link: https://admtronics.com/investor-relations/

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are “forward looking” statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT’s SEC filings, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this news release.