OrthoPediatrics Corp. Recognized in COVID Stops Here Campaign

WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced it has been awarded a Silver metal designation as part of the “COVID Stops Here” campaign for achieving an 80% plus vaccination rate at its Indiana headquarters.



The COVID Stops Here campaign recognizes Indiana workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination against COVID-19. Organizations that have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate are eligible to receive a designation. It is critical that Hoosiers work together to stop the spread of coronavirus – including the dangerous new Delta variant.

OrthoPediatrics’ President, David Bailey, reiterated the company’s stance on COVID-19, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, our first priority has been the health and safety of our associates. We are proud of the work our team has done throughout this crisis, and the steps everyone is taking to keep our community safe. This program from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce is a great way to educate Hoosier companies and recognize the employees who are doing their part to stop the spread of COVID.”

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Wellness Council of Indiana are promoting the COVID Stops Here campaign as a way to celebrate workplaces that are leading the fight to stop COVID-19 – and to encourage more organizations to join their ranks.

“It’s become clear that the COVID-19 vaccine is Indiana’s best pathway to recovery,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “Employers have an essential role to play and we’re pleased to recognize those organizations making it a priority for the betterment of all.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

