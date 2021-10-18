BitOoda’s Sam Doctor Joins Marathon Digital Holdings’ Advisory Board

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that crypto and blockchain researcher Sam Doctor has joined the Company’s advisory board.



Marathon’s advisory board is a non-fiduciary group of experts whose backgrounds span a broad spectrum of industries related to the Company’s operations, including but not limited to technology, fintech, Bitcoin, energy, and regulation. The primary function of the advisory board is to provide advice and guidance to the Company’s management team on all matters related to growth and development.

Sam Doctor is a finance professional with more than 18 years of research experience. He currently serves as the chief strategy officer at BitOoda, a leading digital asset fintech firm, where he leads research and advisory services. Prior to BitOoda, Doctor was the head of data science and quant research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, a managing partner at Seedling Advisories, and a senior equity analyst at JPMorgan Chase in New York and Asia. Doctor holds an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a degree in electronics and semiconductor engineering from the University of Mumbai, India, as well as series 7, 63, 79, 86, and 87 licenses with FINRA.

“The purpose of Marathon’s advisory board is to help optimize our decisions by ensuring we have access to the best minds in this industry,” said Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings. “Sam Doctor is widely considered to be one of the leading researchers in the Bitcoin mining industry and therefore well-suited to become the inaugural member of our advisory board. His analysis of Bitcoin mining’s profitability and risk factors is highly valued by many mining companies, investors, and analysts, who are working to build their own forecasting models or make sound strategic choices. We look forward to further benefitting from Sam’s unique expertise as a member of our advisory board.”

Sam Doctor, commented, “Marathon is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking Bitcoin mining companies, and I am pleased to be joining their advisory board. I look forward to lending the management team my perspective as they work to further develop the business.”

Investor Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

About Marathon Digital Holdings

Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.