John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 1st Quarter Fiscal 2022 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 operating results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). First quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to be released after the market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The dial-in numbers for this call are 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter the participant passcode of 6682639.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at www.jbssinc.com .

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts® and Sunshine Country® brand names.