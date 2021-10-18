PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Third Quarter Of 2021

THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

$140.0M$1.17$167.8M21.03%
Net EarningsDiluted Earnings
per Share		PPNRROATE

THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net Earnings of $140.0 Million or $1.17 Per Diluted Share
  • Core Deposits Up $1.1 Billion or 4.1% in 3Q21; Represents 92% of Total Deposits
  • Loan Growth of $1.0 Billion or 5.2%; Excluding PPP Loan Activity, Loan Growth of $1.3 Billion or 7.1%
  • Civic Loan Production of $481 Million in 3Q21, Compared to $423 Million in 2Q21
  • PPNR of $167.8 Million, Up 8.3% Compared to 2Q21
  • Provision for Credit Losses Benefit of $20.0 Million in 3Q21 Compared to Benefit of $88.0 Million in 2Q21
  • Net Interest Income (TE) of $279.8 Million in 3Q21, Compared to $270.1 Million in 2Q21
  • Noninterest Income of $51.3 Million in 3Q21, Compared to $40.4 Million in 2Q21, With Continued Strength in Warrant Income
  • Noninterest Expense of $159.4 Million in 3Q21, Up 5% From 2Q21, Driven Mainly By Higher Compensation Expense
  • Classified and Special Mention Loans Fell $5.7 Million and $39.7 Million, Respectively, From 2Q21
  • ACL Ratio of 1.36% and ALLL Ratio of 0.99%; Excluding PPP Loans, ACL Ratio of 1.38% and ALLL Ratio of 1.01%
  • Net Charge-offs of $0.4 Million (1 bp of Average Loans and Leases)
  • Cost of Deposits Decreased 2 bps to 8 bps
  • Loan and Lease Production of $2.4 Billion, Up From $1.7 Billion in 2Q21; WAC of 4.24% vs. 4.55% in 2Q21
  • Strong Capital Position – CET1 Ratio of 10.15% and Total Capital Ratio of 14.36% at 3Q21
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share Increased From $21.95 at 2Q21 to $22.57 at 3Q21

CEO COMMENTARY

Matt Wagner, President and CEO, commented, “For the second consecutive quarter, we experienced significant loan growth as loans grew $1.0 billion to an all-time high of $20.5 billion. Deploying approximately $3 billion of excess liquidity into higher-yielding securities and loans during the third quarter resulted in a $9.5 million increase in net interest income and helped drive a $12.8 million increase in our pre-tax pre-provision net revenue compared to the second quarter.”

“We continued to experience strong deposit growth as core deposits grew by $1.1 billion during the third quarter while our cost of average total deposits moved into the single digits at 8 basis points.”

“Credit quality continues to improve with net recoveries year-to-date and continued decreases in special mention and classified loans and leases, along with improved economic conditions related to the CECL forecast which resulted in a provision benefit for the third consecutive quarter.”

“We are excited about the acquisition of the Homeowners Association Services Division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A. which closed on October 8th. The approximately $4.1 billion of stable, low-cost deposits enhances our franchise value, further diversifies our deposit portfolio, and will become more valuable in a rising rate environment.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60516d02-d69d-4910-aaa9-0d9ace006bd6

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

            
`At or For the    At or For the   
 Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase September 30, Increase
Financial Highlights (1)2021 2021 (Decrease) 2021 2020 (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings (loss) $         139,996 $         180,512 $       (40,516) $         470,914 $     (1,354,404) $    1,825,318
Diluted earnings (loss)            
per share$               1.17 $               1.52 $           (0.35) $               3.96 $            (11.60) $           15.56
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill           
impairment, pre-tax net           
revenue ("PPNR") (2)$         167,766 $         154,929 $         12,837 $         478,657 $         483,223 $         (4,566)
Return on average assets1.55% 2.11%              (0.56) 1.86% (6.65)%                8.51
PPNR return on average            
assets (2)1.86% 1.81%                0.05 1.89% 2.37%              (0.48)
Return on average           
tangible equity (2) 21.03% 29.25%              (8.22) 25.20% 7.16%              18.04
            
Yield on average loans and            
leases (tax equivalent)5.01% 5.18%              (0.17) 5.13% 5.18%              (0.05)
Cost of average total            
deposits0.08% 0.10%              (0.02) 0.10% 0.32%              (0.22)
Net interest margin ("NIM")           
(tax equivalent)3.33% 3.40%              (0.07) 3.46% 4.13%              (0.67)
Efficiency ratio47.2% 47.9%                (0.7) 47.2% 42.9%                  4.3
            
Total assets$    35,885,676 $    34,867,987 $    1,017,689 $    35,885,676 $    28,426,716 $    7,458,960
Loans and leases held            
for investment,            
net of deferred fees$    20,511,020 $    19,506,257 $    1,004,763 $    20,511,020 $    19,026,200 $    1,484,820
Noninterest-bearing            
demand deposits$    12,881,806 $    11,252,286 $    1,629,520 $    12,881,806 $      9,346,744 $    3,535,062
Core deposits$    28,140,708 $    27,038,161 $    1,102,547 $    28,140,708 $    21,117,629 $    7,023,079
Total deposits$    30,559,745 $    29,647,034 $       912,711 $    30,559,745 $    23,965,695 $    6,594,050
            
As percentage of total           
deposits:           
Noninterest-bearing            
demand deposits42% 38%                     4 42% 39%                     3
Core deposits 92% 91%                     1 92% 88%                     4
            
Equity to assets ratio 10.92% 11.03%              (0.11) 10.92% 12.26%              (1.34)
Common equity tier 1            
capital ratio10.15% 10.41%              (0.26) 10.15% 10.45%              (0.30)
Total capital ratio14.36% 14.99%              (0.63) 14.36% 13.74%                0.62
Tangible common equity            
ratio (2)7.79% 7.80%              (0.01) 7.79% 8.71%              (0.92)
Book value per share$             32.77 $             32.17 $             0.60 $             32.77 $             29.42 $             3.35
Tangible book value per            
share (2)$             22.57 $             21.95 $             0.62 $             22.57 $             20.09 $             2.48
            
(1) The operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date.     
(2) Non-GAAP measure.           

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income increased by $9.5 million to $275.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $266.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 due mainly to higher income on investment securities and loans and leases primarily resulting from higher average balances as we deploy our excess liquidity. Income on investment securities increased by $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to a $1.6 billion increase in the average balance of investment securities, partially offset by an 11 basis point decrease in the yield on average investment securities. Income on loans and leases increased $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 due to a $613.3 million increase in the average balance of loans and leases, partially offset by a 17 basis point decrease in the yield on average loans and leases. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.01% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 5.18% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to lower nonaccrual interest recapture of $2.6 million, lower loan prepayment fees of $1.7 million, and higher loan premium amortization of $0.8 million.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.40% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the NIM was due primarily to the change in the earning assets mix driven by the increase in the investment portfolio as a percentage of earning assets. The average balance of investment securities increased by $1.6 billion to $8.0 billion, the average balance of deposits in financial institutions decreased by $690.0 million to $5.7 billion, and the average balance of loans and leases increased by $613.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in average balances of investment securities and loans and leases was the result of prudently deploying some of our excess liquidity ahead of the closing of the acquisition of the HOA Services Division of MUFG Union Bank that added approximately $4.1 billion of deposits on October 8th. Excess liquidity continues to negatively impact the tax equivalent NIM, however, we saw the impact decrease from approximately 73 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 to approximately 57 basis points in the third quarter of 2021.

The cost of average total deposits decreased to 0.08% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021. The lower cost of average total deposits was due primarily to the $894 million increase in the average balance of noninterest-bearing deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

      
 Three Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Provision for Credit Losses2021 2021 (Decrease)
 (In thousands)  
(Reduction in) addition to allowance for loan      
and lease losses$             (21,500) $             (72,000) $               50,500
Addition to (reduction in) reserve for      
unfunded loan commitments1,500 (16,000) 17,500
Total provision for credit losses$             (20,000) $             (88,000) $               68,000

The provision for credit losses benefit was $20.0 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a benefit of $88.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. The third quarter benefit reflected improvement in both macro-economic forecast variables and loan portfolio credit quality metrics, partially offset by increased provisions for unfunded commitments and loan growth.

Noninterest Income

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

      
 Three Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Noninterest Income2021 2021 (Decrease)
 (In thousands)  
Service charges on deposit accounts$                  3,407 $                  3,452 $                     (45)
Other commissions and fees                  11,792                   10,704                     1,088
Leased equipment income                  10,943                   10,847                          96
Gain on sale of loans and leases                            -                     1,422                   (1,422)
Gain on sale of securities                       515                             -                        515
Other income:     
Dividends and gains on equity investments                    8,387                     5,394                     2,993
Warrant income                  13,578                     5,650                     7,928
Other                    2,723                     2,902                      (179)
Total noninterest income $                51,345 $                40,371 $                10,974

Noninterest income increased by $11.0 million to $51.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to increases of $7.9 million in warrant income and $3.0 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. Warrant income increased due to a higher number of and dollar amount of gains on warrant exercises given the active capital markets. Dividends and gains on equity investments increased due primarily to higher gains on sales of equity investments and higher income distributions on SBIC investments, offset partially by lower net fair value gains on equity investments still held.

Noninterest Expense

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

      
 Three Months Ended  
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Noninterest Expense2021 2021 (Decrease)
 (In thousands)
Compensation$                98,061 $                90,807 $                  7,254
Occupancy                    14,928                   14,784                        144
Data processing                    7,391                     7,758                      (367)
Other professional services                    5,164                     5,256                        (92)
Insurance and assessments                    3,685                     3,745                        (60)
Intangible asset amortization                    2,890                     2,889                            1
Leased equipment depreciation                    8,603                     8,614                        (11)
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net                       165                      (119)                        284
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs                       200                        200                             -
Customer related expense                    4,538                     4,973                      (435)
Loan expense                    4,180                     4,031                        149
Other                    9,616                     8,812                        804
Total noninterest expense$              159,421 $              151,750 $                  7,671
      

Noninterest expense increased by $7.7 million to $159.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $151.8 million for the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase of $7.3 million in compensation expense attributable mainly to higher bonus and incentives expense related to increased warrant income, the growth in loans and deposits in the third quarter of 2021, and overall year-to-date performance.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 25.4% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 25.7% in the second quarter of 2021. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2021 is estimated to be in the range of 25% to 27%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Deposits and Client Investment Funds

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

         
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  % of   % of   % of 
Deposit CompositionBalanceTotal BalanceTotal BalanceTotal
 (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand$   12,881,80642% $   11,252,28638% $     9,346,74439%
Interest checking 7,168,47224% 7,394,47225% 4,657,51120%
Money market 7,463,26124% 7,777,19926% 6,539,31327%
Savings 627,1692% 614,2042% 574,0612%
Total core deposits28,140,70892% 27,038,16191% 21,117,62988%
Non-core non-maturity deposits960,4383% 1,122,9714% 1,123,9095%
Total non-maturity deposits29,101,14695% 28,161,13295% 22,241,53893%
Time deposits $250,000 and under882,5513% 913,3713% 1,047,6214%
Time deposits over $250,000576,0482% 572,5312% 676,5363%
Total time deposits1,458,5995% 1,485,9025% 1,724,1577%
Total deposits$   30,559,745100% $   29,647,034100% $   23,965,695100%

At September 30, 2021, core deposits totaled $28.1 billion or 92% of total deposits, including $12.9 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 42% of total deposits. Core deposits increased by $1.1 billion or 4.1% in the third quarter of 2021 driven by continued strong deposit growth from our venture banking and community banking clients.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds at September 30, 2021 were $1.4 billion, of which $1.0 billion was managed by PWAM.

Loans and Leases

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated:

    
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases HeldSeptember 30, June 30, September 30,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees (1)2021 2021 2021
 (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period$             19,506,257 $             18,979,228 $             19,083,377
Additions:     
Production2,406,024 1,663,151 5,681,952
Disbursements1,349,333 1,662,644 4,034,963
Total production and disbursements3,755,357 3,325,795 9,716,915
Reductions:     
Payoffs(1,732,621) (1,969,118) (5,337,003)
Paydowns(1,013,867) (802,222) (2,883,507)
Total payoffs and paydowns(2,746,488) (2,771,340) (8,220,510)
Sales (2,175) (26,610) (101,426)
Transfers to foreclosed assets(415) - (1,062)
Charge-offs(1,516) (816) (6,320)
Transfers to loans held for sale- - (25,554)
Total reductions(2,750,594) (2,798,766) (8,354,872)
Loans acquired through Civic acquisition- - 65,600
Net increase (decrease) 1,004,763 527,029 1,427,643
Balance, end of period$             20,511,020 $             19,506,257 $             20,511,020
      
Weighted average rate on production (2)4.24% 4.55% 4.37%
      
(1) Includes direct financing leases but excludes equipment leased to others under operating leases.  
(2) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 40 basis points to loan yields in 2021.  

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $1.0 billion or 5.2% in the third quarter of 2021 to $20.5 billion at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loan activity, loans grew by $1.3 billion or 7.1%. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in the income producing and other residential, real estate construction and land and asset-based portfolios partially offset by a reduction in the venture capital portfolio and other commercial portfolio due to PPP loan forgiveness. The PPP forgiveness in the third quarter of 2021 was $338 million, down from $506 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net fees for PPP loans were $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 down slightly from the $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Remaining PPP loans totaled $272 million as of September 30, 2021 with $7.7 million of net fees to amortize over the remaining life of the loans. The weighted average rate on the $2.4 billion of new production for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to 4.24% from 4.55% in the second quarter of 2021 due to the loan mix.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated:

         
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  % of   % of   % of 
Loan and Lease Portfolio BalanceTotal BalanceTotal BalanceTotal
 (In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:        
Commercial$      3,694,59718% $      3,792,19819% $      4,192,46622%
Income producing and other         
residential        5,886,36029%         4,620,82224%         3,684,57919%
Total real estate mortgage        9,580,95747%         8,413,02043%         7,877,04541%
Real estate construction and land:        
Commercial           992,0035%            930,7855%         1,241,6477%
Residential        2,659,87013%         2,574,79913%         2,182,10011%
Total real estate construction         
and land        3,651,87318%         3,505,58418%         3,423,74718%
Total real estate       13,232,83065%       11,918,60461%       11,300,79259%
Commercial:        
Asset-based        3,661,76918%         3,550,90318%         3,153,04817%
Venture capital        1,632,8618%         1,749,4329%         1,637,1329%
Other commercial        1,577,5927%         1,921,90910%         2,572,99413%
Total commercial        6,872,22233%         7,222,24437%         7,363,17439%
Consumer           405,9682%            365,4092%            362,2342%
Total loans and leases held for         
investment, net of deferred fees$    20,511,020100% $    19,506,257100% $    19,026,200100%
         
Total unfunded loan commitments$      8,480,599  $      7,891,875  $      7,178,506 

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

      
 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
 Allowance for Reserve for  Total
Allowance for Credit Loan and  Unfunded Loan Allowance for
Losses RollforwardLease Losses Commitments Credit Losses
 (In thousands)
Beginning balance$             225,600 $               74,571 $             300,171
Charge-offs(1,516) - (1,516)
Recoveries1,149 - 1,149
Net charge-offs(367) - (367)
Provision (21,500) 1,500 (20,000)
Ending balance$             203,733 $               76,071 $             279,804
      
      
Net recoveries     
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
 Allowance for Reserve for  Total
Allowance for Credit Loan and  Unfunded Loan Allowance for
Losses RollforwardLease Losses Commitments Credit Losses
 (In thousands)
Beginning balance$             292,445 $               90,571 $             383,016
Charge-offs(816) - (816)
Recoveries5,971 - 5,971
Net recoveries5,155 - 5,155
Provision (72,000) (16,000) (88,000)
Ending balance$             225,600 $               74,571 $             300,171

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information as of and for the dates and periods indicated:

      
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Allowance for Credit Losses2021 2021 (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses$              203,733 $              225,600 $              (21,867)
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments                  76,071                   74,571                     1,500
Allowance for credit losses$              279,804 $              300,171 $              (20,367)
      
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter)$              (20,000) $              (88,000) $                68,000
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (for the quarter)$                     367 $                (5,155) $                  5,522
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans      
and leases (for the quarter)0.01% (0.11)%  
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans      
and leases held for investment0.99% 1.16%  
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans      
and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans1.01% 1.19%  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases     
held for investment1.36% 1.54%  
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases     
held for investment, excluding PPP loans1.38% 1.59%  

The allowance for credit losses decreased by $20.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $279.8 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses during the third quarter of 2021 was attributable to a provision for credit losses benefit of $20.0 million and $0.4 million in net charge-offs. The allowance for credit losses ratio, excluding PPP loans, of 1.38% remains robust and significantly higher than the pre-pandemic level of 0.97% as of the January 1, 2020 CECL adoption date.

Net charge-offs were $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs of $1.5 million were reduced by recoveries of $1.1 million.

Net recoveries were $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross charge-offs of $0.8 million were reduced by recoveries of $6.0 million.

On a year-to-date basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net recoveries were $2.1 million. Gross charge-offs of $6.3 million were reduced by recoveries of $8.4 million.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

      
 September 30, June 30, Increase
Credit Quality Metrics 2021 2021 (Decrease)
 (Dollars in thousands)
NPAs and Performing TDRs:     
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1)$                64,507 $                56,803 $                  7,704
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more                            -                             -                             -
Foreclosed assets, net                  13,364                   13,227                        137
   Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$                77,871 $                70,030 $                  7,841
      
Performing TDRs held for investment$                36,750 $                40,129 $                (3,379)
      
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment      
to loans and leases held for investment 0.31% 0.29%  
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases      
held for investment and foreclosed assets0.38% 0.36%  
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans      
and leases held for investment433.8% 528.4%  
      
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:     
Pass $         19,873,050 $         18,822,938 $           1,050,112
Special mention                496,366                 536,052                 (39,686)
Classified                 141,604                 147,267                   (5,663)
Total loans and leases held for investment,      
net of deferred fees$         20,511,020 $         19,506,257 $           1,004,763
      
Classified loans and leases held for investment      
to loans and leases held for investment 0.69% 0.75%  
      
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $20.1 million at September 30, 2021 and $24.2 million at June 30, 2021.

Since pro-actively downgrading certain loans at the onset of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, special mention loans and leases have decreased by $402.3 million from their peak in the first quarter of 2020, while classified loans and leases have decreased by $151.6 million from their peak in the second quarter of 2020, and each have continued a steady decline in the third quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $7.7 million to $64.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual short-term, single-family residential renovation loans, however $7.5 million of such nonaccrual loans paid off in the first week of October.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

            
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Increase (Decrease)
   Accruing   Accruing   Accruing
   and 30-89   and 30-89   and 30-89
   Days Past   Days Past   Days Past
 Nonaccrual  Due Nonaccrual Due Nonaccrual Due
 (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:           
Commercial$         25,615 $            676 $         32,065  $               - $         (6,450) $            676
Income producing and other            
residential             7,547            3,760              6,133            2,179              1,414            1,581
Total real estate mortgage           33,162            4,436            38,198            2,179            (5,036)            2,257
Real estate construction and land:           
Commercial                     -                   -                 284                   -               (284)                   -
Residential           19,918          12,809              1,934          22,714            17,984          (9,905)
Total real estate            
construction and land           19,918          12,809              2,218          22,714            17,700          (9,905)
Commercial:           
Asset-based             1,605                   -              1,973                   -               (368)                   -
Venture capital             2,348            1,670              2,717                   -               (369)            1,670
Other commercial             6,979               340            11,337               270            (4,358)                 70
Total commercial           10,932            2,010            16,027               270            (5,095)            1,740
Consumer                495            1,042                 360            1,454                 135             (412)
Total held for investment $         64,507 $       20,297 $         56,803 $       26,617 $           7,704 $       (6,320)

 CAPITAL

The following table presents certain actual capital ratios and ratios excluding PPP loans:

      
 September 30, 2021  
   Excluding June 30,
   PPP 2021
 Actual (1)  Loans (1) Actual 
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio8.05%(3)8.15%(4)7.67%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio10.15% 10.15% 10.41%
Tier 1 capital ratio 10.65%(3)10.65% 10.41%
Total capital ratio14.36% 14.36% 14.99%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)7.79% 7.85%(4)7.80%
      
(1) Capital information for September 30, 2021 is preliminary.    
(2) Non-GAAP measure.     
(3) The increase in our consolidated Tier 1 capital ratio during the third quarter of 2021 was due in part to a reassessment of a Basel III implementation rule that permitted the grandfathering of certain trust preferred securities as Tier 1 capital. As a result, $131 million of trust preferred securities were reclassified from Tier 2 capital to Tier 1 capital during the third quarter of 2021. This change increased the Tier 1 leverage capital ratio by approximately 38 basis points and increased the Tier 1 capital ratio by approximately 50 basis points.
(4) PPP loans have been excluded from total assets in the denominator as they are zero risk-weighted.

 ABOUT PACWEST BANCORP

PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest”) is a bank holding company with over $35 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an executive office in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the “Bank”). The Bank has 69 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The Bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank provides venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovative hubs across the United States. The Bank also offers financing of non-owner-occupied investor properties through Civic Financial Services a wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank also offers a specialized suite of services for the HOA industry. For more information about PacWest Bancorp or Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain forward-looking information about PacWest that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about future financial and operational results, expectations, or intentions are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available at the time of the communication and are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected PacWest, its employees, customers and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects is uncertain. The risks from the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased as the pandemic subsides, however, new variants may continue to impact key macro-economic indicators such as unemployment and GDP and may have a material impact on our allowance for credit losses and related provision for credit losses. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect PacWest’s revenues and the values of its assets, including goodwill, and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, PacWest’s results could be adversely affected by changes in interest rates, sustained high unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolio or in the value of the collateral securing those loans, deterioration in the value of its investment securities, the magnitude of individual loan losses on security monitoring loans, and legal and regulatory developments. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including the risk factors described in documents filed by PacWest with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET     
      
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:     
Cash and due from banks$                174,585 $                179,505 $              187,176
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions               3,524,613                5,678,587              2,766,020
Total cash and cash equivalents                3,699,198                5,858,092              2,953,196
      
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value               9,276,926                7,198,608              4,532,614
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost                    17,250                     17,250                   17,250
Total investment securities               9,294,176                7,215,858              4,549,864
      
Loans held for sale                              -                               -                             -
      
Gross loans and leases held for investment             20,588,255              19,580,731            19,101,680
Deferred fees, net                   (77,235)                    (74,474)                 (75,480)
Total loans and leases held for investment,     
net of deferred fees             20,511,020              19,506,257            19,026,200
Allowance for loan and lease losses                 (203,733)                  (225,600)               (345,966)
Total loans and leases held for investment, net             20,307,287              19,280,657            18,680,234
      
Equipment leased to others under operating leases                  334,275                   313,574                 286,425
Premises and equipment, net                    47,246                     39,541                   40,544
Foreclosed assets, net                    13,364                     13,227                   13,747
Goodwill               1,204,118                1,204,118              1,078,670
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net                    15,533                     18,423                   26,813
Other assets                  970,479                   924,497                 797,223
Total assets$           35,885,676 $           34,867,987 $         28,426,716
      
LIABILITIES:     
Noninterest-bearing deposits$           12,881,806 $           11,252,286 $           9,346,744
Interest-bearing deposits             17,677,939              18,394,748            14,618,951
Total deposits             30,559,745              29,647,034            23,965,695
Borrowings                              -                       6,625                   60,000
Subordinated debt                  862,447                   861,788                 463,282
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities                  545,050                   505,859                 451,508
Total liabilities             31,967,242              31,021,306            24,940,485
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)               3,918,434                3,846,681              3,486,231
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$           35,885,676 $           34,867,987 $         28,426,716
      
Book value per share$                    32.77 $                    32.17 $                  29.42
Tangible book value per share (2)$                    22.57 $                    21.95 $                  20.09
Shares outstanding            119,579,566            119,555,102          118,489,927
      
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on securities     
    available-for-sale, net$                  98,859 $                145,516 $              155,474
(2) Non-GAAP measure.     

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (LOSS)      
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:         
Loans and leases$         246,722 $         244,529 $         240,811 $         732,795 $         750,940
Investment securities             40,780              33,954              24,443            104,999              77,927
Deposits in financial institutions               2,580                2,022                   654                6,130                2,448
Total interest income           290,082            280,505            265,908            843,924            831,315
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits               6,417                7,269                9,887              21,186              51,209
Borrowings                  101                   265                     27                   559                8,124
Subordinated debt               7,722                6,663                4,670              18,760              16,632
Total interest expense             14,240              14,197              14,584              40,505              75,965
          
Net interest income           275,842            266,308            251,324            803,419            755,350
Provision for credit losses            (20,000)             (88,000)              97,000           (156,000)            329,000
Net interest income after provision          
for credit losses           295,842            354,308            154,324            959,419            426,350
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts               3,407                3,452                2,570                9,793                7,232
Other commissions and fees             11,792              10,704              10,541              31,654              30,373
Leased equipment income             10,943              10,847                9,900              33,144              34,188
Gain on sale of loans and leases                       -                1,422                     35                1,561                   468
Gain on sale of securities                  515                        -                5,270                   616              13,167
Other income             24,688              13,946                9,936              59,777              20,782
Total noninterest income             51,345              40,371              38,252            136,545            106,210
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation              98,061              90,807              75,131            268,750            198,323
Occupancy             14,928              14,784              14,771              43,766              43,472
Data processing               7,391                7,758                6,505              22,106              20,061
Other professional services               5,164                5,256                4,713              15,546              13,117
Insurance and assessments               3,685                3,745                3,939              12,333              17,561
Intangible asset amortization               2,890                2,889                3,751                8,858              11,581
Leased equipment depreciation               8,603                8,614                7,057              26,186              21,364
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net                  165                  (119)                   335                     47                   255
Acquisition, integration and          
reorganization costs                   200                   200                        -                3,825                        -
Customer related expense               4,538                4,973                4,762              14,329              13,102
Loan expense               4,180                4,031                3,499              11,404                9,528
Goodwill impairment                       -                        -                        -                        -         1,470,000
Other expense               9,616                8,812                8,939              34,157              29,973
Total noninterest expense           159,421            151,750            133,402            461,307         1,848,337
          
Earnings (loss) before income taxes           187,766            242,929              59,174            634,657        (1,315,777)
Income tax expense              47,770              62,417              13,671            163,743              38,627
Net earnings (loss)$         139,996 $         180,512 $           45,503 $         470,914 $     (1,354,404)
          
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share$               1.17 $               1.52 $               0.38 $               3.96 $            (11.60)
Dividends declared and paid per share$               0.25 $               0.25 $               0.25 $               0.75 $               1.10

 

 Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share:         
Net earnings (loss) $         139,996 $         180,512 $           45,503 $         470,914 $     (1,354,404)
Less: earnings allocated to          
unvested restricted stock (1)              (2,417)               (3,172)                  (578)               (7,930)               (1,603)
Net earnings (loss) allocated to          
common shares$         137,579 $         177,340 $           44,925 $         462,984 $     (1,356,007)
          
Weighted average basic shares          
and unvested restricted stock          
outstanding           119,569            119,386            118,438            119,272            118,469
Less: weighted average unvested          
restricted stock outstanding              (2,340)               (2,356)               (1,684)               (2,235)               (1,596)
Weighted average basic shares          
outstanding           117,229            117,030            116,754            117,037            116,873
          
Basic earnings (loss) per share$               1.17 $               1.52 $               0.38 $               3.96 $            (11.60)
          
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:         
Net earnings (loss) allocated to          
common shares$         137,579 $         177,340 $           44,925 $         462,984 $     (1,356,007)
          
Weighted average diluted shares          
outstanding           117,229            117,030            116,754            117,037            116,873
          
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$               1.17 $               1.52 $               0.38 $               3.96 $            (11.60)
          
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.    

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS        
            
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
  InterestAverage  InterestAverage  InterestAverage
 Average Income/Yield/ Average Income/Yield/ Average Income/Yield/
 BalanceExpenseCost BalanceExpenseCost BalanceExpenseCost
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:           
Loans and leases (1)(2)$  19,670,671$ 248,4855.01% $  19,057,420$ 246,1475.18% $  19,195,737$ 241,5475.01%
Investment securities (3)      8,047,098     42,9522.12%       6,492,721     36,1112.23%       4,107,915     26,0152.52%
Deposits in financial            
institutions      5,657,768       2,5800.18%       6,347,764       2,0220.13%       2,554,349          6540.10%
Total interest-earning            
assets (1)    33,375,537   294,0173.50%     31,897,905   284,2803.57%     25,858,001   268,2164.13%
Other assets      2,496,127         2,428,207         2,077,192  
Total assets$  35,871,664   $  34,326,112   $  27,935,193  
            
Liabilities and            
Stockholders' Equity:          
Interest checking$    7,372,859       2,0420.11% $    7,235,726       2,3940.13% $    4,904,614       2,0190.16%
Money market      8,662,449       2,9970.14%       8,484,933       3,3180.16%       7,170,842       3,0810.17%
Savings         620,079            380.02%          598,225            360.02%          565,395            350.02%
Time      1,475,307       1,3400.36%       1,498,169       1,5210.41%       1,876,072       4,7521.01%
Total interest-bearing            
deposits    18,130,694       6,4170.14%     17,817,053       7,2690.16%     14,516,923       9,8870.27%
Borrowings         238,335          1010.17%          225,446          2650.47%          181,315            270.06%
Subordinated debt         862,272       7,7223.55%          735,725       6,6633.63%          462,375       4,6704.02%
Total interest-bearing            
liabilities    19,231,301     14,2400.29%     18,778,224     14,1970.30%     15,160,613     14,5840.38%
Noninterest-bearing            
demand deposits    12,198,313       11,304,757         8,812,391  
Other liabilities         525,429            504,089            464,320  
Total liabilities    31,955,043       30,587,070       24,437,324  
Stockholders' equity      3,916,621         3,739,042         3,497,869  
Total liabilities and            
stockholders' equity$  35,871,664   $  34,326,112   $  27,935,193  
Net interest income (1) $ 279,777   $ 270,083   $ 253,632 
Net interest spread (1)  3.21%   3.27%   3.75%
Net interest margin (1)  3.33%   3.40%   3.90%
            
Total deposits (4)$  30,329,007$     6,4170.08% $  29,121,810$     7,2690.10% $  23,329,314$     9,8870.17%
            
(1) Tax equivalent.           
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $2.4 million and $1.5 million and net loan discount accretion of $35,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $2.2 million, $2.2 million, and $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021,   June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities.  The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits.  The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET         
          
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:         
Cash and due from banks$         174,585 $         179,505 $         177,199 $         150,464 $         187,176
Interest-earning deposits in financial          
institutions        3,524,613         5,678,587         5,517,667         3,010,197         2,766,020
Total cash and cash equivalents         3,699,198         5,858,092         5,694,866         3,160,661         2,953,196
          
Securities available-for-sale        9,276,926         7,198,608         5,941,690         5,235,591         4,532,614
Federal Home Loan Bank stock             17,250              17,250              17,250              17,250              17,250
   Total investment securities        9,294,176         7,215,858         5,958,940         5,252,841         4,549,864
          
Loans held for sale                     -                          -              25,554                        -                        -
          
Gross loans and leases held for investment      20,588,255       19,580,731       19,055,165       19,153,357       19,101,680
Deferred fees, net            (77,235)             (74,474)             (75,937)             (69,980)             (75,480)
Total loans and leases held for         
investment, net of deferred fees      20,511,020       19,506,257       18,979,228       19,083,377       19,026,200
Allowance for loan and lease losses          (203,733)           (225,600)           (292,445)           (348,181)           (345,966)
Total loans and leases held for         
investment, net      20,307,287       19,280,657       18,686,783       18,735,196       18,680,234
          
Equipment leased to others under          
operating leases           334,275            313,574            327,413            333,846            286,425
Premises and equipment, net             47,246              39,541              39,622              39,234              40,544
Foreclosed assets, net             13,364              13,227              14,298              14,027              13,747
Goodwill        1,204,118         1,204,118         1,204,092         1,078,670         1,078,670
Core deposit and customer relationship         
intangibles, net             15,533              18,423              21,312              23,641              26,813
Other assets           970,479            924,497            883,653            860,326            797,223
Total assets$    35,885,676 $    34,867,987 $    32,856,533 $    29,498,442 $    28,426,716
          
LIABILITIES:         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$    12,881,806 $    11,252,286 $    11,017,462 $      9,193,827 $      9,346,744
Interest-bearing deposits      17,677,939       18,394,748       17,205,829       15,746,890       14,618,951
Total deposits      30,559,745       29,647,034       28,223,291       24,940,717       23,965,695
Borrowings                       -                6,625              19,750                5,000              60,000
Subordinated debt           862,447            861,788            465,814            465,812            463,282
Accrued interest payable and other         
liabilities           545,050            505,859            493,541            491,962            451,508
Total liabilities      31,967,242       31,021,306       29,202,396       25,903,491       24,940,485
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)        3,918,434         3,846,681         3,654,137         3,594,951         3,486,231
Total liabilities and stockholders’          
equity$    35,885,676 $    34,867,987 $    32,856,533 $    29,498,442 $    28,426,716
          
Book value per share$             32.77 $             32.17 $             30.68 $             30.36 $             29.42
Tangible book value per share (2)$             22.57 $             21.95 $             20.39 $             21.05 $             20.09
Shares outstanding    119,579,566     119,555,102     119,105,642     118,414,853     118,489,927
          
(1) Includes net unrealized gain on          
securities available-for-sale, net$           98,859 $         145,516 $         106,381 $         172,523 $         155,474
(2) Non-GAAP measure.         


 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:         
Loans and leases$         246,722 $         244,529 $         241,544 $         242,198 $         240,811
Investment securities             40,780              33,954              30,265              28,843              24,443
Deposits in financial institutions               2,580                2,022                1,528                1,135                   654
Total interest income           290,082            280,505            273,337            272,176            265,908
          
Interest expense:         
Deposits               6,417                7,269                7,500                8,454                9,887
Borrowings                  101                   265                   193                     37                     27
Subordinated debt               7,722                6,663                4,375                4,477                4,670
Total interest expense             14,240              14,197              12,068              12,968              14,584
          
Net interest income           275,842            266,308            261,269            259,208            251,324
Provision for credit losses            (20,000)             (88,000)             (48,000)              10,000              97,000
Net interest income after provision         
for credit losses           295,842            354,308            309,269            249,208            154,324
          
Noninterest income:         
Service charges on deposit accounts               3,407                3,452                2,934                3,119                2,570
Other commissions and fees             11,792              10,704                9,158                9,974              10,541
Leased equipment income             10,943              10,847              11,354                9,440                9,900
Gain on sale of loans and leases                       -                1,422                   139                1,671                     35
Gain on sale of securities                  515                        -                   101                       4                5,270
Other income             24,688              13,946              21,143              15,642                9,936
Total noninterest income             51,345              40,371              44,829              39,850              38,252
          
Noninterest expense:         
Compensation              98,061              90,807              79,882              73,171              75,131
Occupancy             14,928              14,784              14,054              14,083              14,771
Data processing               7,391                7,758                6,957                6,718                6,505
Other professional services               5,164                5,256                5,126                6,800                4,713
Insurance and assessments               3,685                3,745                4,903                5,064                3,939
Intangible asset amortization               2,890                2,889                3,079                3,172                3,751
Leased equipment depreciation               8,603                8,614                8,969                7,501                7,057
Foreclosed assets expense (income), net                  165                  (119)                       1                  (272)                   335
Acquisition, integration and          
reorganization costs                   200                   200                3,425                1,060                        -
Customer related expense               4,538                4,973                4,818                4,430                4,762
Loan expense               4,180                4,031                3,193                3,926                3,499
Other expense               9,616                8,812              15,729              10,029                8,939
Total noninterest expense           159,421            151,750            150,136            135,682            133,402
          
Earnings before income taxes           187,766            242,929            203,962            153,376              59,174
Income tax expense              47,770              62,417              53,556              36,546              13,671
Net earnings $         139,996 $         180,512 $         150,406 $         116,830 $           45,503
          
Basic and diluted earnings per share$               1.17 $               1.52 $               1.27 $               0.99 $               0.38
Dividends declared and paid per share$               0.25 $               0.25 $               0.25 $               0.25 $               0.25

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA        
          
 At or For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020
 (Dollars in thousands)  
Performance Ratios:         
Return on average assets (1)1.55% 2.11% 1.94% 1.58% 0.65%
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,         
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")         
return on average assets (1)(2)1.86% 1.81% 2.01% 2.22% 2.22%
Return on average equity (1)14.18% 19.36% 16.86% 13.14% 5.18%
Return on average tangible equity (1)(2)21.03% 29.25% 25.67% 19.63% 8.20%
Efficiency ratio47.2% 47.9% 46.4% 43.6% 45.1%
Noninterest expense as a percentage         
of average assets (1)1.76% 1.77% 1.94% 1.84% 1.90%
          
Average Yields/Costs (1):         
Yield on:         
Average loans and leases (3)5.01% 5.18% 5.20% 5.15% 5.01%
Average investment securities (3)2.12% 2.23% 2.44% 2.50% 2.52%
Average interest-earning assets (3)3.50% 3.57% 3.86% 4.02% 4.13%
Cost of:         
Average interest-bearing deposits 0.14% 0.16% 0.18% 0.22% 0.27%
Average total deposits 0.08% 0.10% 0.11% 0.14% 0.17%
Average interest-bearing liabilities 0.29% 0.30% 0.29% 0.33% 0.38%
Net interest spread (3)3.21% 3.27% 3.57% 3.69% 3.75%
Net interest margin (3)3.33% 3.40% 3.69% 3.83% 3.90%
          
Average Balances:         
Assets:         
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees$    19,670,671 $    19,057,420 $    18,927,314 $    18,769,214 $    19,195,737
Investment securities        8,047,098         6,492,721         5,383,140         4,888,993         4,107,915
Deposits in financial institutions        5,657,768         6,347,764         4,790,231         3,576,335         2,554,349
Interest-earning assets      33,375,537       31,897,905       29,100,685       27,234,542       25,858,001
Total assets      35,871,664       34,326,112       31,415,882       29,334,789       27,935,193
Liabilities:         
Noninterest-bearing deposits      12,198,313       11,304,757       10,173,459         9,589,789         8,812,391
Interest-bearing deposits      18,130,694       17,817,053       16,044,091       15,045,451       14,516,923
Total deposits      30,329,007       29,121,810       26,217,550       24,635,240       23,329,314
Borrowings            238,335            225,446            226,053            237,098            181,315
Subordinated debt           862,272            735,725            466,101            463,951            462,375
Interest-bearing liabilities      19,231,301       18,778,224       17,136,245       15,746,500       15,160,613
Stockholders' equity        3,916,621         3,739,042         3,617,248         3,536,425         3,497,869
          
(1) Annualized.         
(2) Non-GAAP measure.         
(3) Tax equivalent.         


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES         
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA        
          
 At or For the Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,
 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Credit Quality Ratios:         
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for          
investment to loans and leases          
held for investment0.31% 0.29% 0.36% 0.48% 0.45%
Nonperforming assets to loans and          
leases held for investment and          
foreclosed assets0.38% 0.36% 0.43% 0.55% 0.52%
Classified loans and leases held for          
investment to loans and leases          
held for investment0.69% 0.75% 0.86% 1.39% 1.44%
Provision for credit losses (for the          
quarter) to average loans and leases          
held for investment (annualized)(0.40)% (1.85)% (1.03)% 0.21% 2.01%
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) to          
average loans and leases held          
for investment (annualized)0.01% (0.11)% 0.06% 0.40% 0.75%
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs          
to average loans and leases         
held for investment0.09% 0.27% 0.37% 0.45% 0.36%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to         
loans and leases held for investment0.99% 1.16% 1.54% 1.82% 1.82%
Allowance for credit losses to loans          
and leases held for investment1.36% 1.54% 2.02% 2.27% 2.33%
Allowance for credit losses to          
nonaccrual loans and leases          
held for investment433.8% 528.4% 566.2% 475.8% 516.9%
          
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)8.05% 7.67% 7.95% 8.55% 8.66%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)10.15% 10.41% 10.39% 10.53% 10.45%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)10.65% 10.41% 10.39% 10.53% 10.45%
Total capital ratio (1)14.36% 14.99% 13.60% 13.76% 13.74%
Risk-weighted assets (1)$    26,057,583 $    24,274,256 $    23,012,350 $    22,837,693 $    22,114,040
          
Equity to assets ratio 10.92% 11.03% 11.12% 12.19% 12.26%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)7.79% 7.80% 7.68% 8.78% 8.71%
Book value per share$             32.77 $             32.17 $             30.68 $             30.36 $             29.42
Tangible book value per share (2)$             22.57 $             21.95 $             20.39 $             21.05 $             20.09
          
Pacific Western Bank:         
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)8.40% 8.47% 8.83% 9.53% 9.70%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)11.12% 11.51% 11.54% 11.73% 11.70%
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)11.12% 11.51% 11.54% 11.73% 11.70%
Total capital ratio (1)13.59% 14.22% 12.80% 12.99% 12.95%
          
(1) Capital information for September 30, 2021 is preliminary.        
(2) Non-GAAP measure.         
          

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for: (1) Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment, pre-tax net revenue (“PPNR”), (2) PPNR return on average assets (3) return on average tangible equity, (4) tangible common equity ratio, and (5) tangible book value per share. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity ratio, tangible book value per share, and PPNR is prevalent among banking regulators, investors, and analysts. Accordingly, we disclose the non-GAAP measures in addition to the related GAAP measures of: (1) net earnings, (2) return on average assets, (3) return on average equity, (4) equity to assets ratio, and (5) book value per share.

The tables below present the reconciliations of these GAAP financial measures to the related non-GAAP financial measures:

          
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
PPNR and PPNR Return September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
on Average Assets2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings (loss) $         139,996 $         180,512 $           45,503 $         470,914 $     (1,354,404)
Add: Provision for credit losses            (20,000)             (88,000)              97,000           (156,000)            329,000
Add: Goodwill impairment                       -                        -                        -                        -         1,470,000
Add: Income tax expense             47,770              62,417              13,671            163,743              38,627
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,         
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR")$         167,766 $         154,929 $         156,174 $         478,657 $         483,223
          
Average assets$    35,871,664 $    34,326,112 $    27,935,193 $    33,887,541 $    27,221,102
          
Return on average assets (1)1.55% 2.11% 0.65% 1.86% (6.65)%
PPNR return on average assets (2)1.86% 1.81% 2.22% 1.89% 2.37%
          
(1) Annualized net earnings (loss) divided by average assets.      
(2) Annualized PPNR divided by average assets.        


          
          
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,
Return on Average Tangible Equity2021 2021 2020 2021 2020
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net earnings (loss) $         139,996 $         180,512 $           45,503 $         470,914 $     (1,354,404)
Add: Intangible asset amortization               2,890                2,889                3,751                8,858              11,581
Add: Goodwill impairment                       -                        -                        -                        -         1,470,000
Adjusted net earnings$         142,886 $         183,401 $           49,254 $         479,772 $         127,177
          
Average stockholders' equity$      3,916,621 $      3,739,042 $      3,497,869 $      3,758,733 $      3,965,453
Less: Average intangible assets        1,221,253         1,224,208         1,107,548         1,212,851         1,594,231
Average tangible common equity$      2,695,368 $      2,514,834 $      2,390,321 $      2,545,882 $      2,371,222
          
Return on average equity (1)14.18% 19.36% 5.18% 16.75% (45.62)%
Return on average tangible equity (2)21.03% 29.25% 8.20% 25.20% 7.16%
          
(1) Annualized net earnings divided by average stockholders' equity.      
(2) Annualized adjusted net earnings divided by average tangible common equity.    

