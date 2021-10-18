DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-867-6169 and enter the following access code when prompted: 670105. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on October 26, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on November 1, 2021. The access code for the replay is 2131223.

