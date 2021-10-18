REC Silicon – Settlement of claims under indemnity loans

Moses Lake, WA, October 18, 2021: Reference is made to previous announcements from REC Silicon ASA ("REC") of 20 December 2019 and 18 November 2020 about claims from Nordea of NOK 150 million under certain indemnity arrangements.

REC and Nordea have now entered into a settlement agreement pursuant to which Nordea releases all claims against REC, against payment of NOK 95,000,000, of which approx. NOK 32 million is settled through an existing escrow account of REC with Nordea, and the balance is to be settled in one payment of approx. NOK 63 million by the end of February 2022.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This stock exchange announcement was published by James May III, CFO at REC Silicon ASA, on 18 October, 2021 at 22:55 CET.