Celebrity Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ben Talei of Beverly Hills Center Invited as Guest Co-Host for the 14th Season of the TV Show the Doctors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last Thursday, acclaimed Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei co-hosted an hour-long beauty segment with Dr. Andrew Ordon on the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show, The Doctors. During the show, they discussed the myriad trends taking social media by storm — among them, DIY thread lifts, lip lifts, Ultherapy, Buccal fat removal, and botched face lifts.

"During medical school, my favorite show to watch was The Doctors. Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would one day be on the show, let alone co-hosting beside the talented Dr. Andrew Ordon," said Dr. Ben Talei.

Dr. Talei's expertise in facial rejuvenation has captured the attention of Hollywood's elite and diplomats from around the world. Best known for his modern and advanced techniques in deep plane face, neck, and lip lifts, he has been invited to speak at national and international conventions, frequently hosting visiting surgeons to teach them his techniques.

His contributions to medical literature have included having his research and writing published in medical journals and textbooks, with his publications on advanced face and neck lifting techniques and revision rhinoplasty being used to teach doctors worldwide.

"It was a pleasure having Dr. Talei as our special show guest for The Doctors beauty-themed show. Dr. Talei's expansive knowledge of facial plastic surgery, coupled with his quirkiness and honesty, made him a great fit for this episode. Our show, hosted by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Drew Ordon, together with Dr. Talei, delivered pertinent information to viewers in an entertaining way that is not to be missed," said Leslie Marcus, Supervising Investigative Producer for The Doctors.

Over the years, Dr. Talei has been interviewed by numerous media outlets as an expert medical consultant.

Below is the link to the show in its entirety:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/8trepmhas3yjyg4/The%20Doctors%20Show%20-%20The%20Beauty%20Episode%20FULL%202021-10-15%2010-12-44-1.mp4?dl=0

About Dr. Ben Talei:

Dr. Ben Talei is the Founder and Executive Director for the Beverly Hills Center. He is dual board-certified in facial plastic surgery, as well as head and neck surgery. During his fellowship training, he specialized in facial plastics and reconstructive surgery as well as pediatric plastic surgery and vascular birthmarks. He is a respected author, speaker, and humanitarian. To learn more about Dr. Ben Talei, his humanitarian work, and his professional services, please visit www.beverlyhillscenter.com.

