Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Board Changes

Mr. Robert Henry submitted his resignation as a Director from the Company’s Board, effective today, October 18, 2021.

The Company thanks Mr. Henry for his service to the Company, and Mr. Henry qualifies for any awards or compensation approved for Directors through the end of this fiscal year on February 28, 2022.

About Quantum Energy Inc.

Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTCPINK: QEGY) places business operations and emphases on energy projects toward refinery development, construction and operations in the United States and Canada. This includes the processing and refining of rare earth elements, and other raw materials to produce energy related products.

