Small Pharma to Restate Financial Statements to Reflect IFRS Fair Value of Convertible Notes and Share Options

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced that the previously issued: (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 for Small Pharma Ltd (“SPL”), the Company’s wholly-owned operating subsidiary (the “SPL Statements”); (ii) unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three month period ended May 31, 2021 (the “SPI Statements”); and (iii) each corresponding management’s discussion and analysis, have all been amended, restated and reissued (collectively, the “Restated Documents”).



As a result of a review by management and the Company’s auditors of the previously issued SPL Statements, SPI Statements and each corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Previous Documents”), it was determined that assumptions made under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for calculating the fair value of embedded derivatives and share options needed to be revised (the “Restatements”).

The effect of the Restatements does not impact the Company’s ongoing operations or cash position. The Restated Documents will reflect the following changes as a result of the Restatements:

(a) convertible notes issued by SPL in the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, and the three month period ended May 31, 2021, were reclassified to reflect the IFRS fair value on the embedded derivative arising from the discount on the conversion price. This resulted in: (i) an increase in Finance Costs on the statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income in the Restated Documents; and (ii) an increase in short term liabilities on the statements of financial position, as reflected in the Restated Documents. All of the convertible notes converted into ordinary shares in the capital of SPL on April 29, 2021. The impact on the SPL Statements is: (i) an increase in Finance Costs of £685,235; and (ii) an increase in short term liabilities of £685,235; and the impact on the SPI Statements is: (i) an increase of $2,311,479 in Finance Costs; and (ii) an increase in share capital of $2,311,479;



(b) volatility and price assumptions for calculating the IFRS fair value of share options were amended, which resulted in an increase in the charge recorded on the statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income in the Restated Documents. The impact is an increase in administrative expenses of £318,590 in the SPL Statements and $138,554 in the SPI Statements;



(c) share issuance costs of £147,395 previously expensed in the SPL Statements have been credited out of the statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and reclassified as deferred transaction costs in the statement of financial position; and



(d) additional non cash adjustments in the SPI Statements resulted in an increased charge to the income statement of $247,038 arising primarily from foreign exchange losses and a reclassification of listing fees.

Please refer to Note 1 of the SPL Statements and Note 15 of the SPI Statements for further details regarding the Restatements.

The Restated Documents are available under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com . The Restated Documents will replace the Previous Documents and the Previous Documents should no longer be relied upon.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

