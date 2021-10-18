CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third Quarter 2021 Key Financial Performance Metrics
|Net Income
|ROAA
|Net Interest Margin
(FTE)
|Diluted EPS
|ROE
|$21.0 million
|1.54%
|3.20%
|$0.41
|12.92%
LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported its results for the third quarter of 2021, with net income of $21.0 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, and year-to-date net income of $48.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. Results this quarter included a $6.2 million asset impairment relating to an equity investment and a $10 million release from reserves due to continuing improvement in credit quality. Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of common stock over time.
|CEO Commentary:
"We had another quarter of strong profitability and have continued our strong earnings momentum as the economy accelerates and credit quality improves from last year’s low points," said CrossFirst’s CEO and President, Mike Maddox. "We continue to take a long-term view that will best serve our constituents well into the future by investing in talent to grow our top-line revenue and by investing in technology to better serve our clients. At the same time, we remain committed to delivering value to our shareholders and are pleased to be able to continue the return of capital with the new buyback program."
|2021 Third Quarter Highlights:
- $5.4 billion of assets with 162% net income growth compared to the third quarter of 2020
- Return on Average Assets of 1.54% and a Return on Equity of 12.92% with a non-GAAP Core Return on Average Assets of 1.90% and non-GAAP Return on Equity of 15.94%
- Efficiency ratio of 59.06% for the third quarter of 2021 and a non-GAAP core efficiency ratio of 50.45% after adjusting for nonrecurring or non-core items and tax equivalent interest
- Net Interest Margin (Fully Tax-Equivalent) of 3.20% compared to 3.12% in the previous quarter
- Non-interest-bearing deposit growth of 27% from September 30, 2020 which accounts for 22% of total deposits
- Book value per share of $12.79 at September 30, 2021 compared to $11.84 at September 30, 2020
|Quarter-to-Date
|Year-to-Date
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in millions except per share data)
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating revenue(1)
|$
|40.7
|$
|43.4
|$
|134.1
|$
|127.5
|Net income
|$
|21.0
|$
|8.0
|$
|48.6
|$
|4.5
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.09
|Return on average assets
|1.54
|%
|0.58
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.11
|%
|Return on average common equity
|12.92
|%
|5.19
|%
|10.24
|%
|0.98
|%
|Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity(2)
|15.94
|%
|5.19
|%
|10.99
|%
|2.62
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.14
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.08
|%
|Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(3)
|3.20
|%
|2.98
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.13
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|59.06
|%
|53.03
|%
|54.18
|%
|59.44
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(2)(3)
|50.45
|%
|52.23
|%
|51.15
|%
|53.14
|%
|(1) Net interest income plus non-interest income.
|(2) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these measures.
|(3) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental federal income tax rate used is 21.0%.
Income from Operations
Net Interest Income
Interest income was $47.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 2% from the third quarter of 2020 and a 1% decrease from the previous quarter. Interest income was down from the third quarter of 2020 as a result of lower average loans outstanding. Average earning assets totaled $5.3 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $68 million or 1% from the same quarter in 2020. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased from 3.57% to 3.62% during the third quarter of 2021, and was down from 3.66% in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to the movement of variable rate assets indexed to market rates. Year-to-date, interest income was $143.9 million, which declined compared to the same period in 2020 primarily due to the yield movements on earning assets.
Interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.5 million, or 40% lower than the third quarter of 2020 and 10% lower than the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased to $3.5 billion in the third quarter of 2021, or a 3% decrease from the same prior year period. Cost of funds for the quarter was 0.46%, compared to 0.49% for the second quarter of 2021. Year-to-date, interest expense was $18.7 million, a decrease of 47% from the same period in the prior year due to lower market rates.
Net interest income totaled $41.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 or 1% lower than the second quarter of 2021, and 6% higher than the third quarter of 2020. Tax-equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.20% in the current quarter, from 3.12% in the previous quarter, and increased from 2.98% in the same quarter in 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, CrossFirst realized $1.7 million in fees from the forgiveness of $88 million of PPP loans. Including fees recognized, the PPP loans yielded 5.50% for the current quarter and the Company will continue to recognize fees over the life of the loans or as the loans are forgiven. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Year-to-date net interest income grew to $125.2 million, an increase of 6% from the same period in the prior year, while tax-equivalent net interest margin declined to 3.10% from 3.13% for the same prior year period.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income decreased $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 or 127% compared to the same quarter of 2020 and decreased $6.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $6.2 million impairment loss related to an equity investment that was received as part of a restructured loan agreement, which was partially offset by increases of $0.3 million in credit card fees and $0.4 million in service charge income as compared to the same quarter of 2020. Year-to-date non-interest income was up $0.1 million or 1% compared to the same period in the prior year.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $24.0 million, which increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 7% from the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefit costs were lower in the current quarter by $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter and $0.8 million higher than the same quarter in the prior year mainly due to increased hiring for market expansion. Year-to-date non-interest expense decreased $3.6 million or 5% from the same period in the prior year primarily due to a $7.4 million goodwill impairment recorded in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was partly offset by a $1.6 million increase in salary and employee benefits, $1.0 million increase in occupancy, and $1.5 million increase in other non-interest expense as compared to the same period in the prior year.
CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 21% as compared to 16% for the third quarter of 2020. The 2021 quarter-to-date income tax expense was impacted by a $17.2 million increase in income before income taxes that increased taxes at the statutory rate by $3.6 million. For both of the comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio and bank-owned life insurance. The tax-exempt benefit diminishes as the Company’s pre-tax income improves.
Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis
During the third quarter of 2021, total assets increased by $90 million or 2% compared to June 30, 2021 and decreased $105 million or 2% compared to September 30, 2020. The total assets change was negatively impacted by the $88 million in PPP loans that were forgiven in the third quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $142 million compared to June 30, 2021, which was the main driver of the cost of funds 3 basis points decrease. During the third quarter of 2021, available-for-sale investment securities decreased $4 million to $708 million compared to June 30, 2021, while the overall average for the third quarter was $730 million. The securities yields decreased 6 basis points to a tax equivalent yield of 2.87% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter.
Loan Results
The Company experienced a decrease in average loans of 4% since June 30, 2021 and a decrease of 5% year-over-year from September 30, 2020. The reduction in average loans was primarily a result of PPP loan forgiveness. Loan yields increased slightly to 4.00% during the third quarter and increased 10 basis points over the last twelve months.
|3Q21
|2Q21
|1Q21
|4Q20
|3Q20
|QoQ
Growth
($)
|QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
|YoY
Growth
($)
|YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
|(Dollars in millions)
|Average loans (gross)
|Commercial
|$
|1,233
|$
|1,221
|$
|1,329
|$
|1,367
|$
|1,308
|$
|12
|1
|%
|$
|(75
|)
|(6
|)
|%
|Energy
|311
|341
|351
|381
|393
|(30
|)
|(9
|)
|(82
|)
|(21
|)
|Commercial real estate
|1,213
|1,203
|1,183
|1,194
|1,169
|10
|1
|44
|4
|Construction and land development
|611
|633
|598
|585
|617
|(22
|)
|(3
|)
|(6
|)
|(1
|)
|Residential and multifamily real estate
|659
|659
|688
|664
|583
|0
|0
|76
|13
|Paycheck Protection Program
|147
|296
|308
|258
|362
|(149
|)
|(50
|)
|(215
|)
|(59
|)
|Consumer
|57
|56
|50
|45
|45
|1
|2
|12
|27
|Total
|$
|4,231
|$
|4,409
|$
|4,507
|$
|4,494
|$
|4,477
|$
|(178
|)
|(4
|)
|%
|$
|(246
|)
|(5
|)
|%
|Yield on average loans for the period ending
|4.00
|%
|3.99
|%
|3.94
|%
|4.00
|%
|3.90
|%
|(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
Deposit & Other Borrowing Results
The Company experienced a reduction in average deposits of 6% since June 30, 2021, and increased average deposits 2% year-over-year from September 30, 2020. The deposit decrease for the quarter was driven by a continued decrease in time deposits and a reduction in money market accounts. In addition, the Company continued to improve the overall cost of deposits, which declined 3 basis points during the third quarter of 2021, reflective of average non-interest-bearing deposit increases. The cost of interest-bearing deposits has declined 33 basis points over the last twelve months primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment.
|3Q21
|2Q21
|1Q21
|4Q20
|3Q20
|QoQ
Growth
($)
|QoQ
Growth
(%)(1)
|YoY
Growth
($)
|YoY
Growth
(%)(1)
|(Dollars in millions)
|Average deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|910
|$
|802
|$
|731
|$
|732
|$
|714
|$
|108
|13
|%
|$
|196
|27
|%
|Transaction deposits
|511
|665
|717
|575
|460
|(154
|)
|(23
|)
|51
|11
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,276
|2,385
|2,422
|2,158
|1,995
|(109
|)
|(5
|)
|281
|14
|Time deposits
|752
|869
|972
|1,087
|1,175
|(117
|)
|(13
|)
|(423
|)
|(36
|)
|Total
|$
|4,449
|$
|4,721
|$
|4,842
|$
|4,552
|$
|4,344
|$
|(272
|)
|(6
|)
|%
|$
|105
|2
|%
|Cost of deposits for the period ending
|0.38
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.67
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending
|0.47
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.80
|%
|(1) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
At September 30, 2021, other borrowings totaled $278 million, as compared to $284 million at June 30, 2021, and $351 million at September 30, 2020.
Asset Quality Position
Credit quality metrics generally improved during the third quarter of 2021 as classified assets decreased $47 million and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.92% from 1.09% in the previous quarter. The improvements in credit metrics were primarily driven by upgrades in COVID-19 impacted segments and the Energy portfolio. Net charge-offs were $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The charge-offs for the current quarter were related to energy and commercial and industrial credits.
The overall decrease in the allowance for loan losses for the current quarter reflects a relatively minor change in net period-end loan balances, stabilization in the Company’s economic outlook and improved credit performance. These factors resulted in a $10 million release of reserves during the third quarter. The following table provides information regarding asset quality.
|Asset quality (Dollars in millions)
|3Q21
|2Q21
|1Q21
|4Q20
|3Q20
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|48.1
|$
|54.7
|$
|63.3
|$
|75.1
|$
|75.6
|Other real estate owned
|1.1
|1.7
|2.3
|2.3
|2.3
|Nonperforming assets
|49.8
|58.1
|68.9
|78.4
|82.2
|Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing
|0.5
|1.8
|3.2
|1.0
|4.3
|Loans 30 - 89 days past due
|37.6
|18.8
|11.0
|18.1
|45.4
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|1.3
|2.6
|8.2
|11.6
|6.0
|Asset quality metrics (%)
|3Q21
|2Q21
|1Q21
|4Q20
|3Q20
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.92
|%
|1.09
|%
|1.15
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.49
|%
|Allowance for loan loss to total loans
|1.51
|1.78
|1.65
|1.70
|1.70
|Allowance for loan loss to nonperforming loans
|132
|134
|112
|99
|95
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)
|0.13
|0.23
|0.74
|1.03
|0.54
|Provision to average loans(1)
|(0.94
|)
|0.32
|0.67
|0.96
|0.97
|Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ALLL)
|17.3
|24.0
|38.2
|40.9
|43.2
|(1) Interim periods annualized.
Capital Position
At September 30, 2021, stockholders' equity totaled $652 million, or $12.79 per share, compared to $624 million, or $12.08 per share, at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to quarter end, the Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $30 million of common stock over time. The actual timing, number and value of shares of common stock repurchased under the stock repurchase program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the market price of the Company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal requirements. Stock repurchases under the program may be modified, suspended or terminated by the Company at any time without prior notice. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its common stock in the open market, through block trades, in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a trading plan separately adopted in the future, or by other means, in accordance with federal securities laws and other applicable laws.
The ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 13% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 14% at September 30, 2021. The Company remains well-capitalized.
Unaudited Financial Tables
- Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
- Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Operations
- Table 3. 2020 - 2021 Year-to-Date Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
- Table 4. 2020 - 2021 Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income
- Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|316,722
|$
|408,810
|Available-for-sale securities - taxable
|168,182
|177,238
|Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt
|539,924
|477,350
|Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $64,152 and $75,295 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|4,168,965
|4,366,602
|Premises and equipment, net
|66,598
|70,509
|Restricted equity securities
|12,885
|15,543
|Interest receivable
|15,928
|17,236
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|1,148
|2,347
|Bank-owned life insurance
|67,104
|67,498
|Other
|43,695
|56,170
|Total assets
|$
|5,401,151
|$
|5,659,303
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|960,999
|$
|718,459
|Savings, NOW and money market
|2,774,477
|2,932,799
|Time
|701,121
|1,043,482
|Total deposits
|4,436,597
|4,694,740
|Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|-
|2,306
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|276,600
|293,100
|Other borrowings
|997
|963
|Interest payable and other liabilities
|34,550
|43,766
|Total liabilities
|4,748,744
|5,034,875
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock, $0.01 par value:
|authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 52,576,504 and 52,289,129 shares at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|526
|523
|Treasury stock, at cost:
|1,573,806 and 609,613 shares held at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|(20,000
|)
|(6,061
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|525,676
|522,911
|Retained earnings
|126,299
|77,652
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|19,906
|29,403
|Total stockholders’ equity
|652,407
|624,428
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,401,151
|$
|5,659,303
TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Interest Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|42,664
|$
|43,929
|$
|130,268
|$
|138,591
|Available-for-sale securities - taxable
|803
|1,042
|2,423
|4,174
|Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt
|3,562
|3,186
|10,410
|9,758
|Deposits with financial institutions
|121
|47
|359
|583
|Dividends on bank stocks
|161
|248
|488
|808
|Total interest income
|47,311
|48,452
|143,948
|153,914
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|4,211
|7,298
|14,789
|29,975
|Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements
|-
|54
|3
|162
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|1,275
|1,749
|3,838
|4,980
|Other borrowings
|24
|24
|72
|85
|Total interest expense
|5,510
|9,125
|18,702
|35,202
|Net Interest Income
|41,801
|39,327
|125,246
|118,712
|Provision for Loan Losses
|(10,000
|)
|10,875
|1,000
|45,825
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses
|51,801
|28,452
|124,246
|72,887
|Non-Interest Income (Loss)
|Service charges and fees on customer accounts
|1,196
|792
|3,330
|1,947
|Realized gains on available-for-sale securities
|1,046
|1,012
|1,043
|1,725
|Unrealized gains (losses), net on equity securities
|(6,210
|)
|-
|(6,243
|)
|53
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|427
|464
|3,088
|1,373
|Swap fees and credit valuation adjustments, net
|31
|121
|156
|80
|ATM and credit card interchange income
|1,735
|1,482
|5,569
|2,863
|Other non-interest income
|670
|192
|1,921
|751
|Total non-interest income (loss)
|(1,105
|)
|4,063
|8,864
|8,792
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|15,399
|14,628
|44,612
|43,022
|Occupancy
|2,416
|2,144
|7,307
|6,274
|Professional fees
|618
|1,132
|2,538
|3,098
|Deposit insurance premiums
|927
|1,096
|2,995
|3,151
|Data processing
|700
|652
|2,136
|2,065
|Advertising
|596
|147
|1,334
|870
|Software and communication
|999
|959
|3,098
|2,772
|Foreclosed assets, net
|(35
|)
|20
|680
|1,174
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|7,397
|Other non-interest expense
|2,416
|2,233
|7,967
|6,421
|Total non-interest expense
|24,036
|23,011
|72,667
|76,244
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26,660
|9,504
|60,443
|5,435
|Income tax expense
|5,660
|1,498
|11,831
|928
|Net Income
|$
|21,000
|$
|8,006
|$
|48,612
|$
|4,507
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.09
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.41
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.09
TABLE 3. YEAR-TO-DATE ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Securities - taxable
|$
|207,691
|$
|2,911
|1.87
|%
|$
|285,363
|$
|4,982
|2.33
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|507,986
|12,596
|3.32
|443,506
|11,807
|3.56
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|1,364
|18
|1.73
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|390,588
|359
|0.12
|170,316
|566
|0.44
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(2)
|4,381,213
|130,268
|3.98
|4,248,520
|138,591
|4.36
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|5,487,478
|$
|146,134
|3.56
|%
|5,149,069
|$
|155,964
|4.05
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(76,726
|)
|(64,896
|)
|Other non-interest-earning assets
|214,752
|218,797
|Total assets
|$
|5,625,504
|$
|5,302,970
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Transaction deposits
|$
|629,959
|$
|936
|0.20
|%
|$
|404,967
|$
|1,391
|0.46
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,360,559
|6,402
|0.36
|1,938,669
|11,689
|0.81
|Time deposits
|863,592
|7,451
|1.15
|1,178,632
|16,895
|1.91
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,854,110
|14,789
|0.51
|3,522,268
|29,975
|1.14
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|285,371
|3,841
|1.80
|456,048
|5,145
|1.51
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|976
|72
|9.80
|933
|82
|11.81
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|814,924
|-
|-
|668,208
|-
|-
|Cost of funds
|4,955,381
|$
|18,702
|0.50
|%
|4,647,457
|$
|35,202
|1.01
|%
|Other liabilities
|35,385
|42,731
|Stockholders’ equity
|634,738
|612,782
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,625,504
|$
|5,302,970
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|127,432
|$
|120,762
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.06
|%
|3.04
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.10
|%
|3.13
|%
(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
YEAR-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2021 over 2020
|Average Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Net Change(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Securities - taxable
|$
|(1,200
|)
|$
|(871
|)
|$
|(2,071
|)
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|1,627
|(838
|)
|789
|Federal funds sold
|(18
|)
|-
|(18
|)
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|390
|(597
|)
|(207
|)
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|4,176
|(12,499
|)
|(8,323
|)
|Total interest income(1)
|4,975
|(14,805
|)
|(9,830
|)
|Interest Expense
|Transaction deposits
|555
|(1,010
|)
|(455
|)
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,185
|(7,472
|)
|(5,287
|)
|Time deposits
|(3,795
|)
|(5,649
|)
|(9,444
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(1,055
|)
|(14,131
|)
|(15,186
|)
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|(2,169
|)
|865
|(1,304
|)
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|4
|(14
|)
|(10
|)
|Total interest expense
|(3,220
|)
|(13,280
|)
|(16,500
|)
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|8,195
|$
|(1,525
|)
|$
|6,670
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income income taxes. The incremental income income tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.
TABLE 4. 2020 - 2021 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|Average
Balance
|Interest
Income /
Expense
|Average
Yield /
Rate(3)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Securities - taxable
|$
|194,929
|$
|964
|1.96
|%
|$
|257,637
|$
|1,290
|1.99
|%
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|534,917
|4,310
|3.20
|440,669
|3,855
|3.48
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|313,188
|121
|0.15
|166,423
|47
|0.11
|Gross loans, net of unearned income(2)
|4,230,553
|42,664
|4.00
|4,477,211
|43,929
|3.90
|Total interest-earning assets(1)
|5,273,587
|$
|48,059
|3.62
|%
|5,341,940
|$
|49,121
|3.66
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|(75,103
|)
|(75,970
|)
|Other non-interest-earning assets
|210,500
|220,282
|Total assets
|$
|5,408,984
|$
|5,486,252
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Transaction deposits
|$
|510,823
|$
|259
|0.20
|%
|$
|460,420
|$
|260
|0.22
|%
|Savings and money market deposits
|2,276,436
|1,907
|0.33
|1,995,307
|2,301
|0.46
|Time deposits
|752,012
|2,045
|1.08
|1,174,555
|4,737
|1.60
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|3,539,271
|4,211
|0.47
|3,630,282
|7,298
|0.80
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|278,154
|1,275
|1.82
|479,475
|1,803
|1.50
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|988
|24
|9.63
|944
|24
|10.19
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|909,750
|-
|-
|714,337
|-
|-
|Cost of funds
|4,728,163
|$
|5,510
|0.46
|%
|4,825,038
|$
|9,125
|0.75
|%
|Other liabilities
|36,106
|47,304
|Stockholders’ equity
|644,715
|613,910
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,408,984
|$
|5,486,252
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|42,549
|$
|39,996
|Net interest spread(1)
|3.16
|%
|2.91
|%
|Net interest margin(1)
|3.20
|%
|2.98
|%
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) Average gross loan balances include non-accrual loans.
(3) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.
QUARTER-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2021 over 2020
|Average Volume
|Yield/Rate
|Net Change(2)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest Income
|Securities - taxable
|$
|(307
|)
|$
|(19
|)
|$
|(326
|)
|Securities - tax-exempt(1)
|782
|(327
|)
|455
|Federal funds sold
|-
|-
|-
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|51
|23
|74
|Gross loans, net of unearned income
|(2,403
|)
|1,138
|(1,265
|)
|Total interest income(1)
|(1,877
|)
|815
|(1,062
|)
|Interest Expense
|Transaction deposits
|26
|(27
|)
|(1
|)
|Savings and money market deposits
|304
|(698
|)
|(394
|)
|Time deposits
|(1,414
|)
|(1,278
|)
|(2,692
|)
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|(1,084
|)
|(2,003
|)
|(3,087
|)
|FHLB and short-term borrowings
|(863
|)
|335
|(528
|)
|Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments
|1
|(1
|)
|-
|Total interest expense
|(1,946
|)
|(1,669
|)
|(3,615
|)
|Net interest income(1)
|$
|69
|$
|2,484
|$
|2,553
|(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.
|(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.
TABLE 5. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.
CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:
- We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income’’ as net income adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:
- Goodwill impairment - We performed an interim review of goodwill as of June 30, 2020. The book value of goodwill exceeded its fair market value and resulted in a full $7.4 million impairment.
- Charges and adjustments associated with the full vesting of a former executive - We incurred additional charges in the second quarter of 2021 related to the acceleration of $0.7 million of certain cash, stock-based compensation, and employee costs.
- Bank Owned Life Insurance - We obtain bank owned life insurance on key employees throughout the organization and received a $1.8 million benefit in the second quarter of 2021.
- Unrealized loss on equity security – During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $6.2 million impairment loss related to an equity investment that was received as part of a restructured loan agreement.
- Goodwill impairment - We performed an interim review of goodwill as of June 30, 2020. The book value of goodwill exceeded its fair market value and resulted in a full $7.4 million impairment.
The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income is net income.
- We calculate "core return on average tangible common equity" as Non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.
- We calculate "Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income divided by average assets.
- We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.
- We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.
- We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.
- We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent (FTE)" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.
- We calculate "non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit" as net income before taxes plus the provision for loan losses.
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating income:
|Net income
|$
|21,000
|$
|15,577
|$
|12,035
|$
|8,094
|$
|8,006
|$
|48,612
|$
|4,507
|Add: Unrealized loss on equity security
|6,200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,200
|-
|Less: Tax effect(2)
|1,302
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,302
|-
|Unrealized loss on equity security, net of tax
|4,898
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,898
|-
|Add: Goodwill impairment(1)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,397
|Add: Accelerated employee benefits
|-
|719
|-
|-
|-
|719
|-
|Less: Tax effect(3)
|-
|210
|-
|-
|-
|210
|-
|Accelerated employee benefits, net of tax
|-
|509
|-
|-
|-
|509
|-
|Less: BOLI settlement benefits(1)
|-
|1,841
|-
|-
|-
|1,841
|-
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|$
|25,898
|$
|14,245
|$
|12,035
|$
|8,094
|$
|8,006
|$
|52,178
|$
|11,904
|(1) No tax effect.
|(2) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments at a tax rate of 21.0%.
|(3) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 21.0%, plus a permanent tax benefit associated with stock-based grants.
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity:
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|21,000
|$
|15,577
|$
|12,035
|$
|8,094
|$
|8,006
|$
|48,612
|$
|4,507
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|25,898
|14,245
|12,035
|8,094
|8,006
|52,178
|11,904
|Average common equity
|644,715
|633,417
|625,875
|620,496
|613,910
|634,738
|612,782
|Less: average goodwill and intangibles
|160
|179
|199
|218
|238
|179
|5,138
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|644,555
|$
|633,238
|$
|625,676
|$
|620,278
|$
|613,672
|$
|634,559
|$
|607,644
|Return on average common equity
|12.92
|%
|9.86
|%
|7.80
|%
|5.19
|%
|5.19
|%
|10.24
|%
|0.98
|%
|Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity
|15.94
|%
|9.02
|%
|7.80
|%
|5.19
|%
|5.19
|%
|10.99
|%
|2.62
|%
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets:
|Net income
|$
|21,000
|$
|15,577
|$
|12,035
|$
|8,094
|$
|8,006
|$
|48,612
|$
|4,507
|Non-GAAP core operating income
|25,898
|14,245
|12,035
|8,094
|8,006
|52,178
|11,904
|Average assets
|$
|5,408,984
|$
|5,673,638
|$
|5,798,167
|$
|5,523,196
|$
|5,486,252
|$
|5,625,504
|$
|5,302,970
|Return on average assets
|1.54
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.58
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.11
|%
|Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets
|1.90
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.84
|%
|0.58
|%
|0.58
|%
|1.24
|%
|0.30
|%
|Quarter Ended
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|652,407
|$
|637,190
|$
|628,834
|$
|624,428
|$
|617,883
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|149
|169
|188
|208
|227
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|652,258
|$
|637,021
|$
|628,646
|$
|624,220
|$
|617,656
|Tangible book value per share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|652,258
|$
|637,021
|$
|628,646
|$
|624,220
|$
|617,656
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|51,002,698
|50,958,680
|51,678,669
|51,679,516
|52,195,778
|Book value per share
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.50
|$
|12.17
|$
|12.08
|$
|11.84
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|12.79
|$
|12.50
|$
|12.16
|$
|12.08
|$
|11.83
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)
|Non-interest expense
|$
|24,036
|$
|25,813
|$
|22,818
|$
|23,732
|$
|23,011
|$
|72,667
|$
|76,244
|Less: Accelerated employee benefits
|-
|719
|-
|-
|-
|719
|-
|Less: goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,397
|Adjusted Non-interest expense (numerator)
|$
|24,036
|$
|25,094
|$
|22,818
|$
|23,732
|$
|23,011
|$
|71,948
|$
|68,847
|Net interest income
|41,801
|42,328
|41,117
|41,537
|39,327
|125,246
|118,712
|Tax equivalent interest income(1)
|748
|734
|704
|683
|669
|2,186
|2,050
|Non-interest income (loss)
|(1,105
|)
|5,825
|4,144
|2,949
|4,063
|8,864
|8,792
|Add: Unrealized loss on equity security
|6,200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,200
|-
|Less: BOLI settlement benefits
|-
|1,841
|-
|-
|-
|1,841
|-
|Total tax-equivalent income (denominator)
|$
|47,644
|$
|47,046
|$
|45,965
|$
|45,169
|$
|44,059
|$
|140,655
|$
|129,554
|Efficiency Ratio
|59.06
|%
|53.61
|%
|50.41
|%
|53.35
|%
|53.03
|%
|54.18
|%
|59.44
|%
|Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE)
|50.45
|%
|53.34
|%
|49.64
|%
|52.54
|%
|52.23
|%
|51.15
|%
|53.14
|%
|(1) Tax exempt income (tax-free municipal securities) is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.
|Quarter Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit
|Net income before taxes
|$
|26,660
|$
|18,840
|$
|14,943
|$
|9,879
|$
|9,504
|$
|60,443
|$
|5,435
|Add: Provision for loan losses
|(10,000
|)
|3,500
|7,500
|10,875
|10,875
|1,000
|45,825
|Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit
|$
|16,660
|$
|22,340
|$
|22,443
|$
|20,754
|$
|20,379
|$
|61,443
|$
|51,260
