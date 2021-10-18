extractX Ltd. Announces 2021 Year End Financial Results for Subsidiary extractX Incorporated

NIAGARA, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- extractX Ltd. (“extractX” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for its subsidiary extractX Incorporated (“EXI”) as at and for the year ended June 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.



"At this early stage in the Company, we are very excited to be successfully advancing our strategy to deploy mobile extraction labs on a global scale, and are on a near-term path to profitability,” said Albert Iannantuono, CEO of extractX. “Our mobile labs, built to EU-GMP standards, are the right solution for our extraction partners as they provide a turn-key extraction solution that is scalable and low risk, providing speed-to-market for our partner’s products.”

2021 Operational Highlights

During the year ended June 30, 2021 and following the successful operation and proof-of-concept of the prototype mobile lab (v1.0), the Company accelerated its sales and marketing efforts on a global scale. Targeted sales and marketing programs include digital media, discussion papers, webcasts, social media, and industry advertising that reach audiences globally.

As a result of these focused sales and marketing activities, during the year ended June 30, 2021, the Company entered into two commercial contracts for the provision of extractX’s next generation mobile extraction labs (v2.0).

The first contract is for the provision and operation of a mobile extraction lab to a client partner in Franklin, Kentucky. The lab was successfully shipped in March 2021, and the extractX installation team completed the installation and commissioning of the lab within 4 weeks. The lab was operational shortly thereafter, and successfully processing biomass to distillate. During the initial phase of this three year contract the mobile lab generated $241,323 of revenue for the year ended June 30, 2021. Through the process, the extractX team identified and implemented additional productivity upgrades and operational changes as part of the Company’s continuous improvement program.





The second contract is for the provision of a mobile lab to a client partner in Chiang Mai, Thailand for a three year contract to process CBD from hemp. In mid-July 2021 the mobile lab was shipped from the manufacturing facility in Winnipeg and arrived in Chiang Mai on September 18, 2021. Using the Company’s Installation & Commissioning Guide, as well as support from the extractX team, the team in Thailand were able to get the lab operational within the expected timeframe.



With the Company’s mobile lab v2.0 deployed and operational in two locations, the Company is now developing mobile lab v3.0, which is expected to provide a substantial increase in biomass throughput over the previous v1.0 and v2.0 mobile labs. This increase in throughput is expected to be accomplished using the same footprint as the v2.0 lab.

The Company is also currently designing an approved v2.0 lab to meet EU GMP regulations and standards, which will enable extractX to provide pharmaceutical-grade mobile labs for the pharmaceutical sector. This will be the production model and standard as the Company moves forward. These initiatives were supported in part through a 50% cost sharing grant under the Agricultural Clean Technology Program of the Canadian Government.

The Company’s sales and marketing programs continue to generate qualified leads from around the globe and management is in various stages of discussion and contract negotiations with several parties.

2021 Financial Highlights

Selected audited financial highlights for the years ended June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2019 (unaudited) include the following:

Years Ended (in $CDN) Jun 30, 2021

$ Jun 30, 2020

$ Jun 30, 2019

$ Contract revenue 241,323 1,409,237 - Extraction wages and supplies 218,643 405,431 - Gross profit 22,680 1,003,806 - Expenses Corporate and operations salaries 590,528 408,567 - Operating and administrative 1,210,334 829,892 215,585 Amortization of capital assets, net of credits 295,924 274,866 - 2,096,786 1,513,325 215,585 Net loss before other income and expenses (2,074,106 ) (509,519 ) (215,585 ) Other income and expenses 409,019 55,118 1,423 Write-off of mobile extraction lab (532,086 ) - - Net income (loss) before other income and expenses per share (0.09 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Net income (loss) (2,197,173 ) (454,401 ) (214,162 ) Net income (loss) per share (0.09 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Total assets Cash 1,077,898 721,095 855,784 Other current assets 1,513,659 559,079 759,419 Capital and other assets 4,344,512 3,936,328 2,108,522 6,936,069 5,216,502 3,723,725 Total long-term liabilities Deposits on contracts 923,881 - 653,800 Other current liabilities 658,933 1,016,233 585,038 Deferred contributions 987,176 514,077 786,294 Long term debt 33,285 40,000 20,000 2,603,275 1,570,310 2,045,132 Shareholders’ Equity 4,332,794 3,646,192 1,678,593 % of equity in total assets 62.47 69.90 45.08



Financial Statements

The consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended June 30, 2021 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis have been filed with the securities regulators and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s issuer profile.

