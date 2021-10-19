ObsEva Announces Presentation of Clinical Data on Oral GnRH Antagonist Linzagolix at ASRM 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo

–Presentation of Phase 3 clinical data on linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and final results from a pilot study of linzagolix for the treatment of severe adenomyosis–

GENEVA, Switzerland October 19, 2021 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced two upcoming poster presentations on linzagolix, an oral GnRH antagonist, at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2021 Scientific Congress & Expo, being held October 17-20, 2021.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Linzagolix for the Treatment of Severe Adenomyosis: Final Results from a Pilot Study

Abstract: 11379

Poster Number: P-527

Presenter: Jacques Donnez

Session Date & Time: Poster presentation will be available through the ASRM conference portal, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:30-7:45 a.m. ET

Title: Administration of Hormonal Add-Back Therapy (ABT) Counteracts the Uterine Volume Reducing Effects of Oral GnRH Antagonist Therapy

Abstract: 11462

Poster Number: P-503

Presenter: Jacques Donnez

Session Date & Time: Poster presentation will be available through the ASRM conference portal, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 6:30-7:45 a.m. ET

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

