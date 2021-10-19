Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights





VYZULTA ® and ZERVIATE ® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35 % and 2 13 % respectively in Q 3 20 21 compared to Q 3 2020 Net Revenue of € 2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and c ash of € 32.7 million on September 3 0 , 20 2 1

October 19, 2021– release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, provided business and financial highlights for Q3 2021 for Nicox SA and its subsidiaries (the “Nicox Group”) as well as key expected value-inflection milestones today.



As of September 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had cash and cash equivalents of €32.7 million as compared with €36.5 million at June 30, 2021 and €47.2 million at December 31, 2020. The Company is financed for 12 months, based on the development of NCX 470 alone. Net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2021 was €2.4 million (including €0.7 million of net royalty payments and €1.7 million of licensing payment). Net revenue1 for the third quarter of 2020 was €0.8 million (consisting of net royalty payments and license fees from smaller markets).



As of September 30, 2021, the Nicox Group had financial debt of €18.1 million consisting of €16.1 million in the form of a bond financing agreement with Kreos Capital signed in January 2019 and a €2.0 million credit agreement guaranteed by the French State and granted in August 2020 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Operational Highlights



VYZULTA ® prescriptions 2 in the U.S. increased by 35% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020, and for Z ERVIATE ® the increase was 213% for the same period. Nicox reported new data on NCX 470 in a nonclinical model of retinal cell damage induced by endothelin-1. The results suggest that NCX 470 improves ocular perfusion and retinal function in damaged eyes compared to vehicle and therefore may have therapeutic properties over and above lowering of intraocular pressure.

NCX 470 in glaucoma : Phase 3 clinical trials Mont Blanc and Denali results to be communicated in Q1 2023 and by the end of 2023 respectively.

NCX 4251 in blepharitis : Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2022 to discuss next development steps based on the recently announced Phase 2b trial results.

Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2022 to discuss next development steps based on the recently announced Phase 2b trial results. ZERVIATETM in allergic conjunctivitis (China): A Phase 3 clinical trial intended to support an application for regulatory approval in China, conducted and financed by our partner Ocumension, is ongoing.



Only the figure related to the cash position of the Nicox Group as of December 31, 2020 is audited; all other figures in this press release are non-audited.



Notes



Net revenue consists of revenue from collaborations less royalty payments, which corresponds to Net Profit in the consolidated statements of profit and loss Bloomberg data, comparing the period of the weeks ending 9 July 2021 to 1 October 2021 with the period of the weeks ending 10 July 2020 to 2 October 2020