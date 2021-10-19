Danone: Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee

English French

Press Release – Paris, October 19, 2021

Roberto Di Bernardini appointed Chief Human Resources Officer

and member of the Executive Committee

Danone today announces the appointment of Roberto Di Bernardini as Chief Human Resources Officer with effect from November 29th, 2021. Roberto will report directly to Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Chief Executive Officer, and will be a member of the Executive Committee.

With many years working in France, in Europe and the United States, Roberto Di Bernardini has extensive experience of leading strategic HR functions in international consumer-centric businesses. Most recently, he served as Global CHRO and Chief Talent Officer at Banco Santander. In these roles, he has been at the forefront of the company’s cultural shift, successfully attracting and developing top leaders. Previously Roberto held numerous FMCG HR leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson and Colgate Palmolive. Over his 30+ year career, Roberto has been responsible for multi-geographies and overseeing workforce and talent strategies for companies each with many thousands of employees.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique, Danone CEO, said: “On behalf of the Executive Committee, I would like to warmly welcome Roberto Di Bernardini to Danone. Roberto is a highly experienced and internationally recognized HR leader. His deep understanding of FMCG and his track record in companies reputed for their strong Human Resources culture make him a great add to the Danone team. His fresh perspective combined with the distinctive strength of Danone’s HR team will help us keep moving the company forward.”

Notes for Editors

Roberto Di Bernardini’s professional experience:

2016-2021 - Banco Santander. Global CHRO and Chief Talent Officer.

2007-2016 - Johnson & Johnson. Held the position of HR VP for the Pharma business in EMEA (over 45 countries), and for all the Consumer businesses in North America, before becoming Global HR VP for the Family of Consumer Companies, culminating with an EMEA Head of HR role across the entire portfolio of businesses.

2000-2007 - Colgate Palmolive. Held 3 HR VP roles, moving from Italy to the UK and subsequently to the US, covering Italy, Europe for Hill's Pet Nutrition, and Latin America.

Roberto started his career in 1991 with global automotive supplier Valeo, first in Italy and then in France, as HR VP of a division with activities in 8 countries.

Roberto has a Degree in Sociology of Work and Organization from “La Sapienza” University, Rome.

He is a Board member of the Gartner Global CHRO Board, a global, collaborative movement of CHROs committed to elevating the future of the HR function.

