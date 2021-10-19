Providence Resources P.l.c.

Resignation of CEO

Dublin and London – 19 October 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”) announces that Alan Linn, Chief Executive Officer and Director, is stepping down from the Board, and all subsidiary companies with effect from October 18th, 2021.

Alan Linn commented:

“I have decided to step down from the Board to devote more time to my other business interests. Following the recent strategic decision by the Board to take the management and financing of the Barryroe project in-house, this is the opportune time to hand over to new leadership. Providence is now well placed to progress the Barryroe project. My thanks to colleagues for their support through a challenging period in the development of the company.”

James Menton, Chairman commented:

“The Board and staff join me in thanking Alan for his commitment and service to the company since his appointment in January 2020 and wish him every success in the future.”

The Providence Board will immediately commence a search for a new Chief Executive Officer. In the intervening period, James Menton will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

