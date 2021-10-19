Global SSD Controllers Market to Reach $53.01 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global SSD controllers market generated $14.12 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $53.01 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in adoption of cloud computing technology, emergence of 3D NAND technology, and increase in demand for cloud-based data centers drive the growth of the global SSD controllers market. However, high cost associated with SSD applications restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in demand for public cloud storage solutions presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of all end use industries, thereby affecting the global demand of SSD controllers.

It further disrupted the whole supply chain, leading to difficulty in supply of raw materials. This, in turn, affected the market demand and reduced sales.

Moreover, health & safety measures, deliverables, contractual obligations, and project delays or cancellations has somehow hampered the market growth.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global SSD controllers market based on form factor, interface, technology, end user, and region.

Based on interface, the SATA segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the PCle segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North-America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global SSD controllers market analyzed in the research include Marvell Samsung, Toshiba, Western Digital, Intel Corporation, Micron Technology, Kingston Technology, SK Hynix, Realtek Semiconductor Corp., and ADATA Technology Inc.

