GBB Goes Live on nCino to Enhance and Streamline Banking Workflow

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that ‘champion for the North’ challenger bank GBB is live on the nCino Bank Operating System®.



GBB, which is currently in the process of gaining a banking license, will use nCino’s cloud-based commercial lending platform to process loans covering residential and commercial development, development exit finance, and SME secured loans to meet the specific needs of its clients – initially underserved SME property developers in the North of England.

“GBB is determined to be a powerful force in providing access to financing and to make a positive impact on property development in Britain,” said Steve Lancaster, Chief Information Officer, at GBB. “nCino’s cloud-based lending platform is the foundation of our technology ecosystem and intuitive to our needs, allowing us to customize workflow and drive efficiency. We believe nCino offers a forward-looking solution that can grow with us for the long-term and further our mission.”

GBB is a property development finance specialist with deep expertise in SME lending and locally-based, technology-enabled relationship managers dedicated to client needs. By implementing nCino, GBB has eschewed more traditional workflows to increase speed, efficiency, and customer delight and taken a pragmatic approach that makes the lending process more accessible to SMEs in traditionally under-served regions across the north of the UK.

“We are excited to be providing GBB with not just a scalable solution that helps them meet regulatory requirements, but also an end-to-end lending platform with the ability to create a holistic view of all its SME clients to serve them more efficiently,” said Jonathan Annis, Area Vice President - UKI at nCino.

“GBB and its leadership understand that best-of-breed technology enhances the client and employee experience which in turn creates fast and meaningful business value and improves access to funding for SMEs. We’re very happy to be on this journey with them.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About GBB

GBB is building a new specialist bank that will bring much needed financial support to SME property developers in underserved regions, underpinned by an exciting savings proposition.

Only around half of the Government’s housebuilding target is being met. Alongside availability of land and planning permission, access to finance is a key driver of this.

GBB intends to get Britain building by providing bespoke development finance to SME property developers in underserved regions. We’ll also offer savings rates that the UK public will love. GBB is determined to be a powerful force and make a tangible impact in property development in the UK.

