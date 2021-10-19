Now Available For Your Entertainment Room: Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Govee, a global leader of RGBIC lighting, is announcing the availability of the Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights. Create an entertainment experience like no other. With vibrant colors and versatile lighting effects, you'll feel like you're at an IMAX theater without ever leaving home.



Govee Immersion brings colour to your TV installation.

Enhance Your Entertainment with Colorsense Technology

With Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights, you can enhance the colors around your screen for a whole new viewing experience everyone will enjoy. The secret is the 1080p HD camera that you can secure on top of your TV monitor. From there, the camera will scan your colors and match them around the back of your TV in real time using the backlights. You'll be blown away while streaming your favorite shows, movies and video games with lights that jump out of your screen.

Music Mode: A VIP Concert Experience without the Hefty Price

Watch live musical performances and feel like you're on stage with your favorite artists. With Music Mode on the Govee Home App, you'll find a variety of different lighting effects that will sync with your backlights. You can also use Music Mode to liven up the sounds of video games, Youtube videos, and other media.

We've Got You Covered on All Sides

There's no need to worry about extra tools or accessories to make your setup perfect. We provide everything you need, including the 1080p HD camera, 12.5FT Wi-FI LED Backlights, clips and adhesives. The backlights are designed to fit behind most 55-65 inch TV or computer monitors. Whether you're gaming or inviting company over for movie night, Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights will keep everyone engaged at every scene.

Govee Immersion is the best way to recreate the movie theater experience.

Govee Home App: Convenience in One Tap

Use the Govee Home App (available for iOS or Android) to make the best use of its features. There are 40+ preset scene modes that are designed to fit any atmosphere, whether it's for a private watch party with friends or streaming popular video games on platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, Youtube, etc. Users can also utilize DIY Mode to customize the colors of the lights.

Availability & Price

The Govee Immersion Wi-Fi TV Backlights retails for £71.99 and comes with a one-year warranty as well as free shipping. It is currently available in the UK through the official online Govee store (govee.com) or on Govee's Amazon page.

About Govee

Since November 2017, Govee has created cutting-edge lighting and home products for consumers from around the world. We are committed to upholding the highest standards in quality for our smart home technology. Our products are consistently rated as Amazon's Choice with highly-rated reviews from our consumers. Our Govee Home App, our corresponding app for all of our products, has a growing community of over 8 million registered users on iOS and Android. We have also received rave reviews from trusted publications such as Make Use Of and Android Authority. For more information on Govee and its products, please visit our website at govee.com

