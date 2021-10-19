Global Lyme Disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market Report 2021-2028 - Continuous Need for Reinventing the Drug Pipeline, Led by Bacterial Mutation and Resistance

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lyme disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market Size By Type, By geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lyme Disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market was valued at USD 21.12 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,530.10 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 191.75% from 2021 to 2028.



The Lyme disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.



The Lyme disease preventive vaccine and shot market is expected to drive due to the undergoing development of the vaccines. The clinical trials of new vaccines for Lyme disease are currently underway. Owing to the factors such as Undergoing development of the vaccines, and invariant environmental conditions & increasing population of ticks the global Lyme disease market is expected to grow.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Lyme disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Lyme disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Lyme disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market.



Global Lyme Disease Preventive Vaccine & Shot Market Outlook

Drivers

Undergoing Development of the Vaccines

Invariant Environmental Conditions & Increasing Population of Ticks

Restraints

Concerns Regarding the Failure of the Prior Lyme Disease Vaccines and Complexity of the Disease

Opportunities

Continuous Need for Reinventing the Drug Pipeline, Led by Bacterial Mutation and Resistance

Companies Mentioned

Valneva SE

Pfizer

Mass Biologics

