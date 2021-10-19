The Worldwide Operating Tables Industry is Expected to Reach $1+ Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Specialty Surgery Tables, Radiolucent Operating Tables, Pediatric Operating Tables); Technology; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The operating tables market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.



The hospital industry across the world is growing at a rapid pace. Although the average hospital stays for a single patient has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days in the last couple of decades, the total number of hospital admissions has increased in the last 5-6 years. Moreover, according to the American Hospital Association, the total number of all hospitals in the US in 2019 was 6,090.



According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the hospital and diagnostic centers in India have attracted Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) worth US$ 6 billion in the last couple of decades. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India, India and Cuba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in the areas of health and medicine. Furthermore, a de-merger between Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Hospitals Enterprises has been carried out to raise US$ 602.41 million, which can be further invested to expand hospital infrastructure in Manipal Hospital Enterprise. The operating tables industry in India is booming owing to a few factors such as rising government and private sector investments, increasing geriatric population, and surging hospital count.



Hospitals are known to amplify the effectiveness and quality of healthcare. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that hospitals are an essential part of health system development. This has drawn the attention of Health Ministries in multiple countries to focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and establish a hospital and clinical facilities in rural and urban areas. For instance, in November 2017, Japan's Health Ministry made free access to healthcare centers available in the country through the establishment of new hospitals. Thus, the rising number of hospitals and clinics across the world boosts the growth of the operating tables market.

Based on product type, the global operating tables market is segmented into general surgery tables, specialty surgery tables, radiolucent operating tables, and pediatric operating tables. The market for the specialty surgery tables segment is subsegmented into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgical, laparoscopic, and bariatric surgery. In 2020, the general surgery tables segment held the largest market share. However, the specialty surgery tables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028. A general surgical table is designed for versatility and adaptability across a wide array of operations. The table can be adjusted for height and length as well as can be tilted to either side. The rising burden of chronic diseases is one of the major factors propelling the demand for operating tables across the world.



Based on technology, the operating tables market is bifurcated into non-powered and powered. The non-powered segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028. Owing to the advancements in surgeries and other medical procedures, healthcare professionals across the world need adjustable equipment that can be precise, fast, and easy to control. In powered operating tables, there is a source of power control that operates various settings, such as the movement of the table, adjustment of height, and the inclination of the tabletop. These aspects are propelling the market growth for the technology segment.



Based on end user, the operating tables market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is likely to hold the largest market share, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to lead the market as the centers offer cost-effective services and convenient environment, which is less stressful than hospitals. The increasing number of ASCs across the world is driving the market growth for the ambulatory surgical centers segment.



