Outlook on the IoT Sensors Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors and Robert Bosch Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Sensors Market based on Network Technology, Type, Application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Internet of things is a web of physical devices, vehicles, and other items integrated with actuators, software, electronics, sensors, and connectivity, which facilitate individuals to connect, collect, and create data, enhancing efficiency and decreasing human efforts. One of the key components used in smart cities in smart grids, smart meters, intelligent traffic management systems, smart parking, among other applications, is IoT sensors. The IoT Sensors Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 28.5% CAGR by 2027 due to the rising automotive industry and the rising adoption of IoT sensors in the automotive industry. Few other factors projected to propel further the target market growth are increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smart homes, smart TVs, and smartphones. Further, growing consumer awareness about reasonable consumer electronics in many countries and surging sales of electronic products are other factors anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. Apart from this, the absence of common protocols and communication standards is projected to hamper the market growth.



IoT Sensors Market based on Network Technology

Wired Network Technology

Wireless Network Technology

IoT Sensors Market based on Type

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Magnetometers

Pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

Light sensors

Others

IoT Sensors Market based on Application

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Building automation

Retail

Others

IoT Sensors Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Globally, due to the swift depletion in the sensor size and increased adoption of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology, sensors are finding applications in automotive, healthcare, and consumer products. This has played a key role in the growth of the complete sensors market. Furthermore, in the past few years, smaller sensors have rapidly been employed in devices such as smartphones, drones, wearables, and robots.



The key profiles of players mentioned in the report of IoT sensors market are Analog Devices, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ARM Holdings PLC, Broadcom, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, and STMicroelectronics N.V.



Henceforth, the IoT made it potential to connect everyday things to the internet. In the present scenario, almost all entities, such as houses, office buildings, and factories, are connected to the network to gather data and use the information for various purposes. As the complimentary sensors play a vital role in creating solutions using IoT.

This report indicates the significant manufacturers along with the competitive market outlook and SWOT analysis.

This study defines, describes, and predicts the market value by device type, end-user, application, and region.

This research also indicates the key regional market potentials and drivers, opportunities and challenges, restrictions and risks.

This report also provides the profiles of the significant vendors, their dynamic strategies and product developments, and other competitive strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Network Technology: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Wired Network Technology

5.3. Wireless Network Technology



6. Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Accelerometers

6.3. Gyroscopes

6.4. Magnetometers

6.5. Pressure sensors

6.6. Temperature sensors

6.7. Light sensors

6.8. Others



7. Application: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Consumer electronics

7.3. Healthcare

7.4. Automotive

7.5. Industrial

7.6. Building automation

7.7. Retail

7.8. Others



8. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.5. Rest of the World



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

9.2. Market Developments

9.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

9.2.2. Product Launches and execution



10. Vendor Profiles

10.1. Analog Devices, Inc.

10.1.1. Overview

10.1.2. Financial Overview

10.1.3. Product Offerings

10.1.4. Developments

10.1.5. Business Strategy

10.2. Honeywell International, Inc.

10.2.1. Overview

10.2.2. Financial Overview

10.2.3. Product Offerings

10.2.4. Developments

10.2.5. Business Strategy

10.3. Infineon Technologies AG

10.3.1. Overview

10.3.2. Financial Overview

10.3.3. Product Offerings

10.3.4. Developments

10.3.5. Business Strategy

10.4. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10.4.1. Overview

10.4.2. Financial Overview

10.4.3. Product Offerings

10.4.4. Developments

10.4.5. Business Strategy

10.5. ARM Holdings PLC

10.5.1. Overview

10.5.2. Financial Overview

10.5.3. Product Offerings

10.5.4. Developments

10.5.5. Business Strategy

10.6. Broadcom, Inc.

10.6.1. Overview

10.6.2. Financial Overview

10.6.3. Product Offerings

10.6.4. Developments

10.6.5. Business Strategy

10.7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

10.7.1. Overview

10.7.2. Financial Overview

10.7.3. Product Offerings

10.7.4. Developments

10.7.5. Business Strategy

10.8. Omron Corporation

10.8.1. Overview

10.8.2. Financial Overview

10.8.3. Product Offerings

10.8.4. Developments

10.8.5. Business Strategy

10.9. Robert Bosch Gmbh

10.9.1. Overview

10.9.2. Financial Overview

10.9.3. Product Offerings

10.9.4. Developments

10.9.5. Business Strategy

10.10. STMicroelectronics N.V.

10.10.1. Overview

10.10.2. Financial Overview

10.10.3. Product Offerings

10.10.4. Developments

10.10.5. Business Strategy



11. Analyst Opinion



12. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4mipe