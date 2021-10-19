Proactive news headlines including Emyria, FAR Ltd, QMines and Perpetual Resources

Sydney, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has selected Eurofins – a world leader in pharmaceutical product testing – to lead an extensive compound screening program for its exclusive MDMA-analogue library. Click here

FAR Ltd (ASX:FAR) made strong progress during the September quarter and is well-funded with $64.7 million in cash at the end of the quarter as it advances its West African oil & gas portfolio. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has snapped up another land package to advance its development strategy across the Mt Chalmers copper and gold play in Queensland. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has inked a landmark binding lease option agreement with the Yamatji Southern Regional Corporation (YSRC), providing access to the water requirements of its flagship Beharra Project. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) has started a major underground diamond drilling program at the Gap Zone, a high priority, high-grade exploration target at the Morning Star mine, part of the newly acquired Woods Point Gold Project in Victoria, Australia. Click here

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF) has more than 18 months of funding in hand to take advantage of an improving outlook in the US and Australia. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF) has appointed Tier 1 engineering, minerals processing and metallurgical consultants Wood and ALS to help it deliver a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the downstream Ta Khoa Refinery (TKR) in Vietnam. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) welcomes first results from Bryah Resources Ltd (ASX:BYH)'s aircore drilling across the Lady Alma Layered Igneous Complex (LALIC) within the Gabanintha Project, about 40 kilometres SSE of Meekatharra in WA, that located a new gold-bearing fault structure. Click here

Oklo Resources Ltd (ASX:OKU) has kicked off its 2022 resource expansion drill program at its pioneer Dandoko Gold Project in west Mali, Africa. Click here

Montem Resources Ltd (ASX:MR1) has revealed a plan to transition the Tent Mountain Project in Alberta, Canada, to become a renewable energy complex producing green hydrogen. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed the acquisition of the Cannon, Glandore and Cowarna gold projects in WA. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) 100%-owned subsidiary VSPC Ltd has achieved an Australian first by producing commercial-quality lithium titanium oxide (LTO), an anode material required for high-performance lithium-ion battery (LIB) cells. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has received more strong gold assays from another four diamond drill holes executed at its Bankan Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has discovered multiple zones of new gold-copper mineralisation as part of greenfield exploration at Minyari Dome Project in the Paterson Province of Western Australia. Click here

Cauldron Energy Ltd (ASX:CXU) is in the process of implementing final underground infrastructure and ground support for its upcoming drilling campaign targeting high-grade gold mineralisation at its Blackwood Gold Project in Victoria. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR)’s maiden JORC 2012 mineral resource for the Tallahassee Uranium Project in Colorado, US, has been estimated at 25.4 million tonnes at 490 parts per million (ppm) uranium oxide for 27.6 million pounds of uranium oxide using a 250 ppm cut-off grade. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) has received encouraging exploration results from its Kooline Silver-Lead-Copper-Gold Project in the Ashburton Basin of Western Australia. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has commenced reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Contessa Gold Prospect on the Ned’s Creek JV with Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR). Click here

About Proactive

Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com