Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Cards Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 14.8% to Reach $1521.8 Million in 2021

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Q2 2021 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card industry in Turkey is expected to grow by 14.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 1521.8 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in 2021, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Turkey remains strong. The gift card industry in Turkey is expected to grow steadily in H1 2021 and record a strong growth in H2 2021. The growth momentum is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2025. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1326.0 million in 2020 to reach US$ 2432.8 million by 2025.

The gift card market is Turkey is likely to grow in 2020 and beyond across retail and corporate segments as it continues to be used at retail stores, online stores, restaurants, for entertainment and various experiences. One of the key factors driving gift card market is the consumer shift to online shopping.

Turkey's e-commerce volume is estimated to reach over US$251 billion by the end of 2021 and is further likely to reach over US$300 billion in 2022, owing to growth in online sales fueled by COVID-19 outbreak. The pandemic has boosted digitalization and made retailers and merchants realize the importance of e-commerce. GittiGidiyor, an e-commerce website in Turkey, for instance, saw a threefold growth in its daily average. The growing e-commerce trend is expected to drive the growth of digital gift cards, as e-tailers issue these cards to lure customers.

The e-gift card or digital gift card segment is likely to gain significant market share in Turkey. Spend on e-gift card platforms by retailers are expected to increase significantly. Retailers with strong ecommerce and well established e-gift card program are expected to gain market share. The socio-economic environment created by COVID-19 outbreak has further accelerated growth of this segment. Adoption has increased significantly in Q3 2020, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.

A growing number of people are preferring experiences as gifts, rather than conventional gifts. Different industries. Several restaurant chains are looking at gift cards as an innovative tool to attract and gain new customers. Other use cases for gift cards in Turkey include mobile gift card programs offered by food retailers to drive revenues, entertainment based gift cards (Apple iTunes Gift Card, Netflix gift card), and purchase of bitcoins and other cyrptocurrencies using gift cards.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Turkey. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

BIM Birlesik Magazacilik AS

Migros Tic AS

LC Waikiki Magazacilik Hizemetleri Tic AS

Koc Holding AS

Teknosa Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS

Carrefour SA

A101 Yeni Magazacilik AS

Yildiz Holding AS

Total Spend on Gifts in Turkey

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Turkey

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Turkey

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Turkey

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Turkey

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Turkey

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Turkey

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Turkey

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

