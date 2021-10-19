Global natural gas fired electricity generation industry size to exhibit 4.7% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to reliable predictions, global natural gas fired electricity generation market size is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 4.7% during 2021-2027. Factors such as favorable government initiatives that promote using natural gas in energy production, rising environmental concerns, and increasing carbon emission levels.

In addition, the study also highlights the several market segmentations, further emphasizing on the major revenue generators in this marketplace. It not only talks about the regional scope but also mentions the competitive landscape of the industry, elaborating on the business-centric strategies deployed by the market majors.

Strategic investments and initiatives by key participants is also stimulating the overall industry outlook. In April 2020 for instance, Atura Power acquired 3 natural gas-fired plants from TC Energy, through an investment worth USD 2 billion.

Despite the various growth stimulants, growing demand for renewable sources of energy for generating electricity coupled with lack of adequate natural gas infrastructure could hamper the overall industry remuneration in the forthcoming years.

A summary of the geographical landscape

Global natural gas fired electricity generation industry, from the regional terrain, is bifurcated on the basis of Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The country-level analysis involves Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, United States, Japan, China, India, Australia, and South Korea among others.

Meanwhile, analysts cite that North America currently accounts for the largest market share and is likely to showcase continuous growth throughout the analysis timeframe. This can be credited to increasing production of shale gas across the region.

Asia-Pacific is also deemed to emerge as a major revenue generator for the industry contenders, owing to favorable regulatory outlook towards reducing carbon emissions. Focus towards using natural gas over coal in power generation sector will also add traction to the overall market size in Asia-Pacific.

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Combined Cycle

Open Cycle

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Industrial

Power & Utility

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market by Regional Forecast (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

South Korea

China

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Solar Turbines Incorporated

OPRA Turbines B.V.

Centrax Gas Turbines

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by End-use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Dynamics

3.1. Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Supportive government initiatives

3.1.1.2. Rising determination of natural gas reserves

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Rising share of renewable sources

3.1.2.2. Lack of natural gas infrastructure in some countries

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Strategic initiatives

3.1.3.2. Technological advancements

Chapter 4. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market by Technology , Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Open Cycle

5.4.2. Combined Cycle

Chapter 6. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, by End-use

a. Market Snapshot

6.1. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market by End-use, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.2. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Power & Utility

6.3.2. Industrial

Chapter 7. Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market, Regional Analysis

