BrightInsight Announces Appointment of Digital Biotech Veteran Meinhard F. Schmidt to Advisory Council

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions, announced today that Meinhard F. Schmidt has joined the BrightInsight Advisory Council. Mr. Schmidt is the latest healthcare and technology luminary to join this group of 10 advisors working with the BrightInsight Leadership Team to advance the company’s vision to transform patient outcomes globally through the power of digital technology.



Mr. Schmidt joins the BrightInsight Advisory Council as the company continues on a rapid growth trajectory that includes launching digital health solutions in the U.S. and abroad with leading biopharma clients including AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk and Roche, doubling the staff and tripling its valuation after a $101M Series C financing round earlier this year led by General Catalyst.

“Meinhard Schmidt has been a friend and an unofficial advisor to BrightInsight, and we are honored to have him formally join our Advisory Council. His experience driving digitalization in biopharma and medtech will be invaluable to us, as we develop new products and services to meet the growing demand for our regulated digital health platform,” said Kal Patel, M.D., CEO and Co-Founder. “As we expand our global footprint and product offerings, Meinhard’s experience and network will help accelerate our growth across all areas of the business.”

Mr. Schmidt is an accomplished executive and consultant with more than 25 years of global experience in diagnostics, biotech, medtech and digital health, leading transformational change for blue-chip as well as start-up companies. He has worked in Germany, The Netherlands, U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Ireland, Sweden, Austria and Switzerland. He currently serves on several company boards, consults life sciences organizations to improve innovation, industrialization, commercialization and digitalization processes; and advises private equity and VCs to identify global investment and acquisition candidates. Mr. Schmidt spent ten years at Roche Diagnostics where he held senior global leadership roles in Diabetes Care, Laboratory and PoC Diagnostics. As EVP of Straumann Institute/Switzerland and CEO of their Digital Dentistry unit, he was responsible for the worldwide digitalization of the dental industry.

“I have been impressed with Dr. Kal Patel and his team since the inception of BrightInsight. They have clearly articulated their vision and then expertly executed on their strategy to enable biopharma and medtech companies to build, scale and maintain regulated digital health products,” said Meinhard F. Schmidt. “I look forward to collaborating closely with the team to expand BrightInsight’s global leadership position.”

About the BrightInsight Advisory Council

The BrightInsight Advisory Council includes some of the world’s most successful healthcare and technology thought leaders including, Mark T. Bertolini, Donald Jones, Kothandaraman Sridharan, Jeffrey Leiden, M.D., Ph.D., Diana McKenzie, Kim Powell, Brent Saunders, Jagjot (JJ) Singh, Bradley Stock and Hemant Taneja.

About BrightInsight, Inc.

BrightInsight provides the leading global platform for biopharma and medtech regulated digital health solutions. When speed matters, we help companies accelerate time to market for regulated digital health offerings across therapeutic areas, including apps, algorithms, medical devices, connected combination products, diagnostics, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD). BrightInsight replaces the need for lengthy and complex ‘build from scratch’ implementations by offering configurable software modules and a proven platform built under a Quality Management System to support global security, privacy, and regulatory requirements. When building digital health products on the BrightInsight Platform, compliance is future-proofed as intended use changes scale across geographies.

For more information, visit BrightInsight’s website , Blog , Twitter , and LinkedIn pages.

BrightInsight and the BrightInsight logo are trademarks of BrightInsight, Inc. Other company and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media & Press

Jamie Burgess

SVP, Marketing, BrightInsight

1-669-268-2838

jamie.burgess@brightinsight.com

Helen Shik

Shik Communications

617-510-4373

Shik.Helen10@gmail.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e45974d2-ca80-43e5-9202-5b7a8d8e1345