SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TSN, VXRT, APYX, and EHTH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Tyson Foods, Inc., Vaxart, Inc., Apyx Medical Corporation, and eHealth, Inc. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 708-3993.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Tyson Foods, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin just granted approval to three settlements totaling $93.5 million that commercial and institutional indirect purchasers reached with Tyson Foods Inc., Pilgrim's Pride Corp. and Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. to settle claims they conspired with competitors to fix the price of broiler chicken. As part of the deal, Tyson will pay $42.5 million of the settlement. Tyson was first sued by private plaintiffs claiming the nation's largest broiler chicken producers coordinated and limited chicken production with the goal to raise prices. The U.S. Department of Justice also looked into anti-competitive conduct in the broiler-chicken industry and revealed its investigation in 2019. The DOJ's ongoing probe has resulted in the indictment of several poultry executives, including former Tyson Foods sales executive Timothy R. Mulrenin. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Vaxart, Inc. regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law on behalf of shareholders. According to the pending securities class action lawsuit filed by investors, Vaxart’s officers and directors made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material information pertaining to the company's business and operations. Specifically, Vaxart exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Morris Kandinov is investigating Apyx Medical Corporation regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) Accused of Misleading Investors

On August 12, 2021, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against eHealth, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. eHealth is a private online marketplace for health insurance. On April 8, 2020, Muddy Waters Capital published a report alleging that eHealth’s "highly aggressive accounting masks . . . a significantly unprofitable business," "that the key driver of growth since 2018 has been [eHealth’s] reliance on Direct Response television advertising, which attracts an unprofitable, high churn enrollee," and that eHealth’s "assumptions in its LTV model seem highly aggressive when compared to reality." On this news, the company’s stock price fell $27.37, or 21%, to close at $103.20 per share on April 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors. Then on July 23, 2020, eHealth announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 which confirmed substantive aspects of the "member churn" allegations contained in the Muddy Waters report. On this news, the company’s stock price fell $34.83, or 30%, to close at $79.17 per share on July 24, 2020, thereby injuring investors further. The stock has continued to plummet and now trades around $45 a share. Morris Kandinov is investigating eHealth regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 708-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-708-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law