Global SMS Firewall Market (2021 to 2026) - by Component, SMS Type, SMS Traffic, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SMS Firewall Market (2021-2026) by Component, SMS Type, SMS Traffic, Deployment, Organization Size, Enterprise Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global SMS Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 2.97 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.75 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10%.
Key factors such as increasing concerns for data security due to a high rise in the grey route traffic has resulted in a growing demand for SMS Firewall solutions. The improvements and modernization of A2P SMS have led to a higher demand for these messaging services in business enterprises, further accelerating the SMS Firewall platforms' growth.
The factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks, the advent of OTT market players in the messaging businesses, and the lack of domain expertise to handle the requirements related to messaging security are likely to cause hindrance to the market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Security and Confidentiality Concerns
- Increasing Adoption of A2P SMS in the Business
- Safeguarding Network from Grey Route Traffic
Restraints
- Rising Number of Cyber-attacks
- The Entrance of OTT Players into Messaging Businesses
- Lack of Technical Expertise
Opportunities
- Growing Trend of Mobile Marketing Via SMS
- Strong Appeal for Next-Generation SMS Firewall from Mobile Network Operators
- Stringent Government Regulations and Policies
Challenges
- Vulnerabilities in Existing Signalling and Firewall Systems
- Lack of Awareness
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Mahindra Comviva, AMD Telecom S.A., Anam Technologies Ltd., BICS, Cellusys, Tata Communications, Ltd., Syniverse Telecommunications, Route Mobile, Ltd., Tyntec, Global Wavenet, Ltd., Twilio, Inc., Openmind Networks, Tango Telecom, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
