The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 615 million by 2026 from USD 489 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7%

On the other hand, the high cost of complex epilepsy monitoring procedures and devices and the unfavorable reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.



The conventional devices segment accounted for the largest share of the epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2020.

Based on products, the epilepsy monitoring devices market has been segmented into wearable devices and conventional devices. The large share of this segment is attributed to rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases including epilepsy.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021–2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the epilepsy monitoring devices market in 2020. The high incidence of neurological disorders, a growing number of clinical trials for epilepsy monitoring devices, and a large number of end users in the US account for their larger market shares.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 35%, Director-level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 30%, Asia-Pacific: 20%, and RoW: 5%

The major players in the Epilepsy monitoring devices market include Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Empatica, Inc. (US), The Magstim Co. Ltd. (UK), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), mjn Neuroserveis S.L. (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), LivAssured B.V. (Netherlands), BioSerenity (France), Aleva Neurotherapeutics (Switzerland), Medpage, Ltd. (UK), Neurosoft (Russia), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC (US), Mitsar Co., Ltd. (Russia), Rimed (US), Emotiv (US), CGX (A Cognionics Company) (US), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Cadwell Industries, Inc. (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), and MC10, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the epilepsy monitoring devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



