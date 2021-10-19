The global residential air purifiers market is expected to reach USD 14.1 billion in 2026 from USD 9.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Residential Air Purifiers Market by Technology, Type, COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05955326/?utm_source=GNW

They offer the advantages of higher efficacy, usability, and improved air quality for healthy breathing. Currently, with the surge in COVID-19 cases, there is an increased focus on personal health, coupled with the need to reduce the spread of infection. This is further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, the technical limitations pertaining to air quality monitoring products, along with their initial installation cost, are hindering the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on technology, the HEPA segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arresting or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies.The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share.



The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.



Based on type, the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment accounted for the largest share during the forecast period

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers.The portable/stand-alone purifiers accounted for the largest share of the residential air purifiers market in 2020.



The large share of the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment can be attributed to the increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the residential air purifiers market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest-growing regional market at a CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing investments by major players in the region, the presence of less stringent regulations for product approval, and growing demand for quality lifestyles are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Key players in the Residential Air Purifiers Market

The key players operating in the residential air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir (Switzerland), Winix Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation (China), Camfil AB (Sweden), Airpura Industries Inc. (Canada), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India) and SHIL Limited (India).



