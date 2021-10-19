The electric ship market size is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2021 to USD 16.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2021 to 2030

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Ship Market by Type, System, Mode of Operation, Ship Type, Power, Range, Tonnage, End Use And Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828873/?utm_source=GNW

With increasing operation in the commercial maritime sector across various countries spread across different region along with the rising demand of commercial vessels will drive the demand for electric ship market.Commercial vessels are turning out to be an integral part of the electric ship industry with countries such as US, China, Norway, Greece and others are investing heavily in operations related to commercial electric shipping industry.



Whereas in the commercial marine industry companies such as Wartsila, Kongsberg Gruppen, ABB and others are working on building more efficient propulsion system for commercial vessels in order to increase the operational capacity of different types of commercial vessels.



The electric ship market includes major players such as Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (US), ABB (Switzerland), Wartsila (Norway), and Vard (Fincantieri) (Norway).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected electric ship production and services globally in 2020.



Fully electric type is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the type, the fully electric vessels are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the electric ship market during the forecast period. Fully electric vessels are much more capable of operating passenger vessels when compared to other hybrid propulsion system in passenger vessel, these engines also have a less amount of noise as compared to others, they are the most suitable engine for short-range operations because of their lighter weight.



The battery segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the Power source, the battery operated vessels are projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the electric ship market during the forecast period.With the increasing demand for commercial vessels across regions throughout the industry the demand for battery operated vessels is also increasing.



A battery operated vessel helps in giving a more eco friendly solution to maritime operations along with more efficiency and reliability.



The 500-5000DWT is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the tonnage, the 500-5000DWT is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the electric ship market during the forecast period.Various cargo vessels such as small container vessels, Roll-on, and Roll—off vessels for wheeled cargo and others are considered under the 500-5000 DWT category.



Container vessels are one of the most used mode of transportation and one of the most pollution causing vessels.Hence, container vessels were the very first vessel to get a fully electric set up in order to reduce the marine pollution.



Hence, major companies are trying to find more efficient technology and power solution in order to develop better solutions for these long range vessels.



Commercial vessels are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on ship type, the commercial vessels segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the electric ship market during the forecast period.Commercial vessels are as varied as the jobs they are required to do.



Different type of commercial vessels according to the purpose they serve are passenger vessels, cargo vessels, and others.Further, passenger vessels is segmented into yachts, ferries, cruise and others.



Under which the passenger and cargo vessels will be seeing the maximum growth as these are the short ranged vessels which require less power to operate efficiently.

75-150KW are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on power, the 75-150KW power is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the electric ship market during the forecast period.Medium-size passenger ferries are considered under ships having power between 76–150 kW.



The need for a reduced, or zero-emission transport system across countries is high.Countries such as Japan, New Zealand, and Australia are also moving toward using fully electric ferries for passenger transport.



Norway has incorporated fully electric, and hybrid technology in its ferries.



The European market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

Europe is projected to be the largest regional share of the electric ship market during the forecast period.The key factor responsible for Europe, leading the electric ship market owing to the rapid growth of the technologically advanced electric ships in the region.



In Europe, the rise in manufacturing industries and growing commerical and defence maritime industry is encouraging manufacturers of electric ships to introduce technologically advanced and efficient products across various vessel type.The increasing demand for electric ship and the presence of some of the leading players operating in the market, such as Vard (Fincantieri), ABB, Wartsila, and Norwegian Electric Systems AS is expected to drive the Electric Ship market in Europe.



These players are focusing on R&D to increase their product lines and using technologically advanced systems, subsystems, and other components for manufacturing electric ship.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%; Tier 2–45%; and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C Level–35%; Directors–25%; and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%; Europe–30%; Asia Pacific–20%; and Rest of the World–5%



General Electric Company (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Wartsila (Norway) and Vard (Norway) are some of the leading players operating in the electric ship market report.



Research Coverage

The study covers the electric ship market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, components, platform, technology, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall electric ship Market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region wise information about the end use, and wherein electric ship are used.



This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________