Finnish English

Sievi Capital Plc

Inside information 19 October 2021 at 12:30 pm EEST

Sievi Capital’s target company Indoor Group is planning a significant dividend distribution

Sievi Capital’s target company Indoor Group, through its parent company Indoor Group Holding Oy, is planning a dividend distribution amounting to approximately EUR 15 million. The share of the planned dividend distribution corresponding to Sievi Capital’s holding is roughly EUR 8.7 million. The payment of the dividend requires a decision on the matter at Indoor Group Holding Oy’s Extraordinary General Meeting on 26 October 2021.

In March this year, Indoor Group Holding Oy paid dividends of approximately EUR 4.7 million, of which Sievi Capital’s share was roughly EUR 2.7 million.

“Indoor Group has developed well under Sievi Capital’s ownership. The company has improved its profitability and we have confidence in the success of the company’s multi-channel business model also in the future. The payment of the dividend is a good indication of successful value creation work,” says Sievi Capital’s CEO Jussi Majamaa.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC

Jussi Majamaa

CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Jussi Majamaa, tel. +358 400 412 127



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.