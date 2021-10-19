The global antimicrobial textiles market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents, Application, Fabric And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05073737/?utm_source=GNW





In terms of both value and volume, cotton segment to be the largest segment in 2021.

The cotton segment to be the largest segment in the antimicrobial textiles market.This is because cotton is susceptible to microbial attack, as is it a naturally occurring plant fiber.



These natural fibers have porous hydrophilic structures that retain water, oxygen, and nutrients, providing perfect environments for bacterial growth.Cotton is the most commonly used fabric around the world after polyester.



Textiles made out of cotton are used for applications including clothing, bath towels, bedsheets, and other industrial applications.



Medical textile to be the fastest-growing end-use industry from 2021 to 2026, for antimicrobial textiles.



Medical textile will be the fastest-growing end-use industry for antimicrobial textiles during the forecast period.The medical textiles industry is a major consumer of antimicrobial textiles as most of the HAIs are transmitted through textiles.



As healthcare associated diseases are increasing in a number of hospitals, it is very important to protect medical devices as well as clothing used in the hospital.Antimicrobial products should be integrated into every device and fabric of healthcare so that they resist the growth and spread of microbes and be odor-free.



In the medical industry, the demand for antimicrobial textiles is high for attire, surgical supplies & wipes, sheets & blankets, and others.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC antimicrobial textiles market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for antimicrobial textiles as a result of the expansion of the healthcare & apparel industries in the region.



The growing population and rapid urbanization are among the key factors propelling industry expansion in this region. High domestic demand and the easy availability of raw materials and low-cost labor make APAC a lucrative market for the manufacturers focusing on this region to gain market share and increase profitability.



The global antimicrobial textiles market comprises major manufacturers, such as Milliken & Company (US), PurThread Technologies (US), Trevira GmbH (Germany), Thai Acrylic Fiber Co. Ltd. (Thailand) and Vestagen Protective Technologies, Inc. (US), among others.



